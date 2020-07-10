Quantcast
Silicon Valley CEOs are just like Trump — ‘Their lack of self-reflection is so vast they can’t see themselves in mirrors’: tech journalist

2 hours ago

Speaking on the latest episode of The New Abnormal podcast, Recode co-founder Kara Swisher shared her thoughts on Silicon Valley executives and their similarity to President Trump.

“Taking advantage, just not caring about the consequences—that’s being played out in Silicon Valley over and over again. So don’t be surprised at what Trump is doing. Silicon Valley sets the tone,” Swisher told hosts Molly Jong-Fast and Rick Wilson.

“Their lack of self-reflection is so vast that I always say they can’t see themselves in mirrors, like they’re vampires,” she added. “These are the richest people on the planet with the most power and lack of accountability.”

You can listen to the full podcast over at The Daily Beast.


Trump likes overnight tweet praising R&B singer’s ‘stripper’ vibe

6 mins ago

July 10, 2020

President Donald Trump likes only one tweet, and that's one celebrating R&B singer Summer Walker for bringing back a "stripper" vibe.

The president's Twitter account "liked" a tweet posted just after midnight by the account @astriiluca, which reacted to a GIF of the singer: “Summer Walker getting us in our feelings in Let it go, just to bring the stripper back in SWV instantly.”

Summer Walker getting us in our feelings in Let it go, just to bring the stripper back in SWV instantly pic.twitter.com/zaYog6peUt

Thieves and scoundrels spotted among COVID-19 bail out recipients

6 mins ago

July 10, 2020

The Trump Administration’s reluctant disclosure of the names of more than 600,000 recipients of Paycheck Protection Program aid has shown that many of the loans went to firms that are well-connected and that otherwise don’t fit the image of mom-and-pop businesses we were led to believe would be the main beneficiaries.

There is another problem: many of the recipients previously engaged in behavior that amounts to paycheck endangerment. They failed to comply with minimum wage and/or overtime requirements and thus paid their workers less than what they were owed. In other words, they engaged in wage theft.

‘Mad King Trump’ is ignoring the COVID-19 crisis and ‘a lot more Americans are going to die’: Paul Krugman

28 mins ago

July 10, 2020

In an uncharacteristically blunt column for the New York Times, Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman declared President Trump "Mad King Donald" and said his refusal to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously will only lead to more needless deaths for at least the next six months.

Admitting that he feels like Americans, including himself, are trapped on the Titanic he described the president as "a madman who insists on steering straight for the iceberg" and those around him as being too fearful to take the wheel and avert disaster.

