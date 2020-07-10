Silicon Valley CEOs are just like Trump — ‘Their lack of self-reflection is so vast they can’t see themselves in mirrors’: tech journalist

Speaking on the latest episode of The New Abnormal podcast, Recode co-founder Kara Swisher shared her thoughts on Silicon Valley executives and their similarity to President Trump.

“Taking advantage, just not caring about the consequences—that’s being played out in Silicon Valley over and over again. So don’t be surprised at what Trump is doing. Silicon Valley sets the tone,” Swisher told hosts Molly Jong-Fast and Rick Wilson.

“Their lack of self-reflection is so vast that I always say they can’t see themselves in mirrors, like they’re vampires,” she added. “These are the richest people on the planet with the most power and lack of accountability.”

