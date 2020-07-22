Quantcast
Connect with us

Silicon Valley faces an apocalyptic eviction scenario

Published

1 min ago

on

California’s populous coastal megalopolises are notorious for high rents and high costs of living. Throw in a pandemic, a recession, a socially unresponsive federal government, and the end of an eviction moratorium, and you have a recipe for a social crisis.

Now, a new report from Working Partnerships USA, a non-profit organization based in Silicon Valley that focuses on addressing poverty and inequality, reveals the extent of the looming eviction crisis in Santa Clara County — home county to San Jose, Mountain View and other highly unequal Silicon Valley cities. Their report finds that thousands of people are at risk of being evicted once the eviction moratorium ends in the county.

ADVERTISEMENT

“An estimated 43,490 renter households in Santa Clara County are at the highest risk of eviction — roughly 16 times the typical number of evictions filed in a whole year,” the organization wrote in a report titled “The Eviction Time-Bomb.” “These are households with people who have lost work, but do not receive unemployment or other income replacement.”

The report identified two key issues: the impending expiration of the $600 per week supplemental unemployment benefits, which is scheduled to happen on August 1; and the termination of the county’s eviction moratorium on August 31.

Not only will renters be required to resume paying rent on a diminished income once these two policy expirations have occurred, but the ordinance which protected families during the moratorium does not prohibit landlords from charging for months of back rent and evicting tenants starting six months after the moratorium ends. Landlords will also have the right to sue renters in order to garnish their wages for unpaid rent and report them to credit agencies as a way of punishing them for not doing so.

The subtext of the report is that the eviction crisis in Santa Clara foreshadows a renter apocalypse that will soon grip much of the Golden State.

Many other large California counties have eviction moratoriums that are set to expire. Los Angeles County’s Board of Supervisors approved an eviction moratorium and rent freeze that ends on September 30, 2020, though it may yet be extended. San Mateo County, just north of Santa Clara County, has an eviction moratorium that is set to expire on August 31, 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

Working Partnerships USA also pointed out that members of the African American and Latinx communities are likely to be especially hard hit by these developments.

“COVID-19 has cost thousands of people in Santa Clara County — especially Black and Latinx people working in industries that pay low wages — the jobs and income they depend on to make rent,” the authors of the report write. “Over 200,000 working people in Santa Clara County filed claims for Unemployment Insurance (UI) or Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims just between March 15 and May 30, 2020. Thousands more, including many of the estimated 95,000 undocumented workers in the county, have likely been ineligible or unable to access programs to replace their income.”

Previously, US Congress passed an eviction ban as part of the CARES Act, although landlords around the country flagrantly violated that ban and proceeded with evictions, as ProPublica reported in April.

ADVERTISEMENT

Working Partnerships recommends that cities implement a permanent prohibition on evicting tenants who are unable to pay their rent as a result of income lost due to the coronavirus pandemic, providing relief to tenants who are most at-risk and making sure tenants faced with eviction have access to legal services, education and services that can avert homelessness and displacement.

Salon spoke with Jeffrey Buchanan, the director of public policy at Working Partnerships USA, who discussed the broader national implications of the crisis facing Santa Clara County.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When you look at this disaster, particularly in the housing market, it has exposed the flawed structure of how we deal with housing, particularly rental housing,” Buchanan explained. “Here in Santa Clara County, we have a handful of billionaires that are the largest owners of rental housing, and it’s largely low income people of color who are disproportionately relying on rental housing. And that’s as a consequence of history of red lining, of occupational segregation, of other forms of discrimination and predatory lending that has ensured that, for particularly for Latino and black families, they don’t have equal access to being able to be owners of housing.”

He added, “It’s really set up a system where a handful of billionaires and a number of largely wealthy, large investors that own most of the rental housing, in our community at least, are setting the rules of the road of how housing policy works often times. ”

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Buchanan pointed out that, throughout America, working families are often unable to keep up with the rising cost of housing regardless of the wage increases or other theoretically ameliorative policies that are put in place to help them.

“I think for many of us, seeing how this has played out has really made the case for more community ownership of housing, rethinking even the kind of existing models around affordable housing that in this moment are almost just as challenging for adapting to tenants that see their income go to zero,” Buchanan told Salon. “Trying to think about what kind of models for community ownership — what this consolidation of corporate ownership of so much of our housing means, and what that means in trying to develop policy that addresses the needs of the many rather than the few.”

Recently Salon spoke with Dr. Richard D. Wolff, professor emeritus of economics at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, about the housing crisis caused by the pandemic-induced economic shutdown. Wolff was of the opinion that the pandemic has exposed serious structural flaws in capitalism itself.

“The irony that we will all look back on is that the very inequalities that helped to produce this latest crash of capitalism are actually being made worse by how it’s being managed,” Wolff told Salon, explaining how landlords are likely to resist any long-term efforts to provide rent relief to those who were rendered unable to afford their residential or commercial rent due to the pandemic. “And what that means is exactly what it meant in 2008 and 2009, when the same thing happened: The inequalities only got worse, and here we are barely a decade after the end of the last one. And we’re in an even worse one, rivaling the Great Depression.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump admits to Fox News that the ‘memory’ questions were the hardest for him in the cognitive test

Published

4 mins ago

on

July 22, 2020

By

In an interview with Fox News Wednesday, President Donald Trump explained that he asked for doctors to give him the cognitive test, it wasn't suggested by them.

The test is a 30-question, short-answer "test" that is supposed to detect any change in memory. Giving it once doesn't generally give the broad spectrum of how one's cognitive function has changed over time but asking Trump to identify an elephant seems like the baseline of mental acuity.

He said that there were many allegations and "fortunately none of them stuck," but it prompted him to take the test.

"I said to the doctor, the doctor was Ronny Jackson, can I take a test," Trump continued,

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump blames protestors, Mexicans and young people who go to bars for spiking COVID-19 cases

Published

6 mins ago

on

July 22, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's second resumed coronavirus task force press briefing was also his second without any members of the coronavirus task force. But the president claimed they had just briefed him, and he also shared what he claims are the causes of the huge increases in coronavirus cases across the nation.

Florida, Texas, and California are now regularly seeing new daily coronavirus cases of around 10,000 or more, day after day.

Rather than blaming his until-now refusal to promote mask-wearing, his failure to provide sufficient testing and PPE, and his push to open states, and more recently schools – at all costs – the president on Wednesday blamed Black Lives Matter protestors, Mexicans, and young people congregating at bars and beaches for the massive increases.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump is showing Republicans like Matt Gaetz how to master the art of corruption: biographer David Cay Johnston

Published

34 mins ago

on

July 22, 2020

By

Investigative reporter and biographer of President Donald Trump, David Cay Johnston, explained that there is so much corruption in the White House under his leadership that he never fully learned that he can't use companies as an extension of himself.

"If you or I go on a reporting trip and find a lamp we'd like to buy for our living room, we know you don't put that on your expense account," Johnston explained. "Donald doesn't think that way. There is no staff in his -- 'what's the business, what's the government.' It's all him, and that is why he sees nothing wrong at all with what I think are very clear violations of the Emoluments Clause with the money he is receiving through the businesses from foreign governments and these aren't foreign governments that are casually stopping by and having a cup of coffee somewhere."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image