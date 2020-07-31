Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Sniveling victims and temper tantrums’: Conservative criticizes Trump-supporting ‘crybabies’ thin skin

Published

1 min ago

on

Conservative opinion writer Jennifer Rubins detailed a glaring contradiction within the Trump-era Republican Party in her Washington Post column on Thursday.

On one hand, Rubin observes, Republican supporters of President Donald Trump have “adopted the swaggering tone and false bravado of high school athletes” and are expressing a false machismo that “too often morphs into cruelty.” But “more often than not,” Rubin argues, today’s GOP is “a party of sniveling victims and temper tantrums.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump, according to Rubin, is setting a tone of self-pity among Republicans.

“Trump is certainly the host of the pity party,” Rubin writes. “He whines his approval ratings should be as high as those for respected doctors, whom he trashes. He moans that polls are rigged and concern about the pandemic is a ‘hoax,’ meant to depress the economy and deprive him of a second term. You would think an authoritarian wannabe would fear being seen as a crybaby by real autocrats such as Vladimir Putin.”

Rubin describes a recent congressional hearing in which executives from four major tech companies (Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon) were grilled by both Democrats and Republicans over their business practices, noting the contrasts between the types of questions they asked.

“Granted, Democrats frequently did not give the executives time to respond,” Rubin explains. “But they asked germane questions that got to fundamental questions about monopolistic power and its adverse effect on competitors and consumers. The Republicans? With few exceptions, they whined. Why wasn’t Trump’s son allowed to hawk hydroxychloroquine on Facebook?…. Why is it more difficult to find a story by a right-wing conspiracy mongering site on Google?”

Republicans, Rubin adds, have a sense of victimhood whether they are complaining about symbols of racism being removed from public places or the presence of “low-income housing” in suburbia.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Increasingly, the Republican Party has adopted an agenda of hurt feelings and seething resentment,” Rubin argues. “The focus is inward-looking and not on the lives of ordinary Americans.”

Rubin wraps up her column by stressing that Republicans can’t have it both ways — they can’t be a macho party and “crybabies” at the same time.

“The reason Republicans are forever screaming and whining and accusing others is simple: victimhood and self-pity is becoming the core of what the GOP is about,” Rubin writes. “This surely is not the manly party it pretends to be.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

‘It’s time for him to go’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe called on GOP senators to force Trump off the ticket

Published

3 mins ago

on

July 31, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough called on the Republican Party to force President Donald Trump off the ticket or face political ruin.

Trump suggested delaying the election as his approval ratings continue to plunge, and he's acting as an anchor around GOP lawmakers across the country -- and the "Morning Joe" host urged them to pull the plug on this presidency.

"This guy is leading you to ruin," Scarborough said.

GOP incumbents are trailing or narrowly leading polls in traditionally conservative states like Arizona, North Carolina and Texas, and Scarborough blamed Trump's growing unpopularity.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump is ‘sending a message’ to GOP senators that he’s ‘throwing in the towel’ on election: MSNBC’s Morning Joe

Published

3 mins ago

on

July 31, 2020

By

Responding to Donald Trump's comments on Thursday hinting that he's not sure the November election will happen on time, MSNBC"s "Morning Joe" co-host claimed the president knows he's going to lose and is sending a message to Republicans in the Senate that he 'is throwing in the towel.

After sharing clips of the president's comments in Thursday's press conference, the former GOP lawmaker expressed disgust that Trump would attempt to undermine the legitimacy of the upcoming election and said he should quit if he is giving up.

"He really knows he's going to lose this fall." he began. "I mean, he's sending the message to Republican senators 'I'm going to lose.'"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Indefensible and disgusting’: Senate departs for 3-day weekend as unemployment benefits expire for 30 million

Published

29 mins ago

on

July 31, 2020

By

"Tens of millions of Americans on the brink of eviction and food insecurity and the Senate just left for yet another 3-day weekend."

The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate has adjourned for a three-day weekend as enhanced unemployment payments are officially set to lapse on Friday, guaranteeing that tens of millions of Americans will see their incomes drop by 50-75% with another rent payment due in 24 hours.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image