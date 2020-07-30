Quantcast
Connect with us

South Carolina frantically constructs tent hospitals for COVID-19 spike — as governor reopens businesses

Published

1 min ago

on

On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that South Carolina officials are hastily constructing tent hospitals to temporarily increase health care capacity for the COVID-19 surge in the state.

“In the parking lot of Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina, construction workers have been working around the clock to erect a series of inflatable white and blue medical tents as doctors inside scramble to contain the wave of coronavirus patients,” reported Pilar Melendez. “The rural hospital, which serves a population twice the size of Rhode Island, is nearly full, forcing officials to ask the National Guard to erect the state’s first field hospital, comprising four tents to provide overflow capacity for at least a dozen virus patients at a time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Meanwhile, Gov. Henry McMaster this week announced a slew of businesses could reopen,” continued the report. “Festivals, concerts, movie theaters, stadiums, gymnasiums, concert halls, performing arts centers, parks, and racetracks can reopen at 50 percent capacity.”

So far, over 85,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus in South Carolina, and 1,551 people have died.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Federalist Society co-founder calls Trump’s election delay ‘fascistic’ — and demands impeachment

Published

4 mins ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

Arch conservative and Federalist Society co-founder Steven Calabresi has written extensively about special counsel Robert Mueller's probe being unconstitutional, but when it came to President Donald Trump's tweets Thursday, the game is over.

In an op-ed for the New York Times Thursday, Calabresi said that the president's idea to delay the election are fascist and that he must be impeachmed immediately.

"I have voted Republican in every presidential election since 1980, including voting for Donald Trump in 2016," he explained. "I wrote op-eds and a law review article protesting what I believe was an unconstitutional investigation by Robert Mueller. I also wrote an op-ed opposing President Trump’s impeachment.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Pentagon edits training materials to remove references to protesters and journalists as ‘adversaries’: report

Published

12 mins ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

On Thursday, Politico reported that the Department of Defense is editing training materials to remove references to protesters and reporters as "adversaries" in a fictional scenario.

"The training material has been in use since 2010 and was last updated in 2015, but it was shared with a wider audience following Esper's new guidance aimed at clamping down on leaks released this month, chief Pentagon spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman told reporters on Thursday," reported Lara Seligman. "Hoffman defended the use of the term 'adversaries' to describe anti-government protesters and journalists in a fictional scenario presented in the training materials, noting that 'adversaries' is a common term for 'a person or group that opposes one's goal.' However, he acknowledged that 'it clearly has different implications when used by the military.'"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s ridiculous phone call with a Republican senator was recorded — and given to The New York Times

Published

28 mins ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

Snowball-loving Senator Jim Inhofe (R-OK) promised President Donald Trump that he would kill any bill that would change the names of military bases currently named after Confederate generals.

According to the New York Times' Maggie Haberman, Trump called Inhofe while he was sitting in a Washington Italian restaurant Wednesday evening. Trump was so loud that the entire conversation was recorded by someone nearby.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image