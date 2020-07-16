Spain to cull nearly 100,000 mink with coronavirus
Spain has ordered the culling of nearly 100,000 mink on a farm in the northeast after confirming many were carrying coronavirus, a regional minister said on Thursday.
Speaking to reporters, Joaquin Olona, agriculture minister for the Aragon region, said the cull would involve the slaughter of some 92,700 mink who are prized for their pelt.
Located in Puebla de Valverde, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) northwest of the coastal resort of Valencia, the mink farm has been carefully monitored since May 22 after seven workers tested positive for COVID-19, he said.
Since then, no animals have left the property, which is the only mink farm in Aragon.
Officials have since carried out a string of PCR tests which on July 13 showed that 87 percent of the mink were infected, prompting the decision to carry out a cull “to avoid the risk of human transmission,” Olona said.
Officials suspect the virus first reached the farm through a worker who passed it on to the animals.
But Olona said it was not completely clear if “transmission was possible from animals to humans and vice versa”.
In the Netherlands, tens of thousands of mink have been slaughtered since the start of the pandemic after 20 farms were found to be infected, the Dutch authorities said earlier this month.
The move came after at least two farm workers were found to be infected with COVID-19 in May, most likely by the mink, with the World Health Organization saying it could be the “first known cases of animal-to-human transmission”.
Spain has been badly hit by the pandemic, which has so far claimed more than 28,400 lives, with the authorities carefully monitoring more than 120 new outbreaks that have emerged since the lockdown was lifted on June 21.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Trump won’t sign a COVID-19 relief bill unless it has a tax cut for the rich
President Donald Trump has told Republicans that he has no intention of signing a COVID-19 relief package if it doesn't include a payroll tax cut, Politico reported Thursday.
Payroll tax cuts overwhelmingly benefit the wealthiest Americans and have been proven to do very little in actually helping save an economy, the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy explained.
COVID-19
Mitch McConnell’s corporate immunity demand condemned as ‘license to turn storefronts and factories and offices into death traps’
"It's important to say this clearly and out loud: there is no crisis of Covid-19 litigation. It's made-up, it doesn't exist, it's a ploy to get businesses out of paying for compliance."
Shielding corporations from lawsuits by customers and workers who contract Covid-19 on the job is reportedly the top priority for Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell heading into negotiations over the next economic stimulus package.
Breaking Banner
‘The America that was will be no more’: Former Republican operative issues dire warning if Trump is reelected
Former Republican operative Steve Schmidt issued a dire warning during an interview with MSNBC Thursday. And the failed leadership of President Donald Trump is to blame.
Schmidt maintained that no "shakeup" is going to save Trump from losing in November. If he wants to win he'll have to change, and after four years, he doesn't expect that to happen.
"The job of campaign manager for Donald Trump is a joke job just like White House chief of staff is," said Schmidt. "They have no power, no authority. Jared Kushner runs the campaign and does so at the whim of Donald Trump. Whether it's Bill Stepien and Brad Parscale or 150 other names, the issue is Trump. The secondary issue is Trump. Trump, Trump and Trump always. He's presided over a catastrophe in this country and really the unleashing of a type of national insanity."