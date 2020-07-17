Steve Schmidt goes on epic rant and demands Oregon’s governor arrest Trump’s ‘secret police’ in Portland

Prominent political activist Steve Schmidt on Friday demanded the National Guard be deployed to deal with the Department of Homeland Security agents terrorizing Portland.

Shocking videos have emerged of what are believed to be DHS agents. The men are clad in camouflage military fatigues. They do not have badges nor patches identifying who they are, but many have “police” patches on their body armor vests.

A protester was almost killed after being shot in the head by the security forces.

This protestor might replace @johncusack as the most iconic guy with boombox. Last night the Department of Homeland Security shot him in the head for daring to stand against fascism. #SayAnythingAndGetShot #PortlandProtests #DefundThePolice #FuckTrumphttps://t.co/Va7eXCb83l — Brandon🌹 (@napmasters) July 13, 2020

The agents have also been snatching protesters off the streets in what are essentially renditions.

Oregon protesters are getting detained by federal agents in unmarked vehicles: report https://t.co/AQDo5NwhUq — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) July 17, 2020

Gov. Kate Brown (D-OR) accused Trump of doing it to boost his embattled 2020 re-election campaign.

Oregon governor accuses Trump of causing violence in the streets of Portland — as a 2020 reelection ploy https://t.co/9qBD1ihWEH — #TuckFrump (@realTuckFrumper) July 17, 2020

Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf has been blasted for a “blatant abuse of power.”

Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf has unleashed armed SWAT agents in camouflage gear from several federal government agencies onto the streets of Portland, against the expressed concerns of Oregon Governor Brown and Mayor Wheeler.https://t.co/oNJGBb1uPV — Nita Cosby (@5_2blue) July 17, 2020

All of this was too much for Lincoln Project strategist Steve Schmidt, who is calling on Gov. Brown to call out the National Guard to arrest the DHS troops.

Here is the thread he posted on Twitter:

Portland Oregon. The Governor of Oregon should deploy the State Police and the National Guard to arrest on site any heavily armed Paramilitary forces who are operating without ID’s, Badges and snatching Americans off of the street and stuffing them into unmarked vehicles. 1 — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) July 17, 2020

We live in the UNITED STATES of AMERICA. We are watching a Secret Police forming before our eyes and it is both an abomination and unacceptable. What agencies are these men with? What is their chain of command? What is their jurisdiction? Barr is Attorney General, not the (2) — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) July 17, 2020

Interior Minister of some thugocracy. Respectfully, where is the ACLU? Where is the outrage of the Democratic House Members that control the purse strings of whatever agency these men belong to? Where is the oversight? Why isn’t this issue being reported out on the front page — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) July 17, 2020

of national news organizations including one that has attached itself to the phrase “Democracy dies in Darkness”? BTW, it certainly does when Federal snatch and grabs by “little green men” draw not so much a whimper of outrage. Why isn’t this footage in the A block of every — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) July 17, 2020

Newscast in America? What is happening here? The fact that Federal Law Enforcement Officers are clad head to toe in camouflaged Military tactical uniforms is outrageous. This is utterly unacceptable in this country. We must not stand for this. We are witnessing an assault on — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) July 17, 2020