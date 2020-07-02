Quantcast
Stocks rally as vaccine hope, recovery signs offset new lockdowns

Published

1 min ago

on

Hong Kong (AFP) – Equities rose Thursday following a record lead from Wall Street, with investors cheered by hopes for a vaccine, more positive economic data and further lockdown easing in Europe.The developments helped offset a worrying spike in infections in the United States, which has led to the reimposition of containment measures that could slow recovery in the world’s top economy, and warnings of worse to come.Hong Kong led the gains on reopening after a one-day break, despite concerns about a new security law imposed on the city by China that observers said was more draconian than fear…

COVID-19

United adding 25,000 flights in August despite spikes in COVID-19 cases

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

CHICAGO — United Airlines plans to fly about three times more routes in August than it did last month as passengers slowly return to the skies, even as the number of new COVID-19 cases across the U.S. rises.Chicago-based United will have about 60% fewer flights on its schedule in August compared with the same month last year. But travelers are slowly coming back, particularly when it comes to domestic flights, said Ankit Gupta, United’s vice president of domestic network planning.The number of people passing through U.S. airport security checkpoints each day topped 600,000 on certain days in l... (more…)

Trump staff had an inquisition for healthcare workers for Tulsa rally — demanding to know if they leaked staff COVID story

Published

5 hours ago

on

July 1, 2020

By

President Donald Trump was so incensed that the media learned of his staffers who caught COVID-19 in Tulsa, Oklahoma that he had a kind of inquisition for healthcare workers to investigate if they linked the story.

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that those familiar to his reaction said that outside of the BOK center, Trump campaign staff were being tested before the event. When the information was released, they scrambled, quizzing who leaked the information about the positive cases.

Healthcare workers were "then given a different list of people to test, according to two people with direct knowledge of the events who, like others in this story, spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe internal conversations," said the Post.

Trump aides are trying to decide if it’s a better to close down again — or just let people die

Published

9 hours ago

on

July 1, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's inner circle is battling over the decision to return the country to closed and caution or to simply let people die from the coronavirus.

CNN.com reported Wednesday evening that a debate is afoot in the White House about whether they should push forward with the reopening, regardless of the death toll. If the president's Fox interview Wednesday afternoon is any indication, he's opted for the latter approach, continuing to reopen and urge Americans that everything is fine, even if it isn't.

