Storyteller Don Winslow warns of ‘Trump’s evil plan’ — and the coming ‘October surprise’

Bestselling author Don Winlsow has released his latest ad against President Donald Trump.

The ad, titled “Trump’s Evil Plan” warns of Trump using three strategies to try and win the 2020 election.

“Trump can’t run on the economy, because he’s destroyed it,” the narrator says. “And he cannot run on his response to the coronavirus, because it is a disaster with 150,000 dead.”

“So Donald Trump is going to play three cards in his final days before the election,” the narrator predicts. “Card number one, he’s going to start a civil war.”

“Card number two, he’s going to promise a vaccine that is not remotely ready,” the narrator says. “Card number three, he’s going to try an October surprise on Joe Biden.”

