Study finds upper-class people attribute achievements to hard work when faced with evidence of class privilege
A study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology suggests that upper middle- to upper-class people tend to be unaware of their class privilege. When shown evidence of said privilege, they were more likely to provide merit-based excuses focused on personal struggle and hard work.“In short, social class provides privilege: those at the upper end of the income and education distributions garner unearned advantages, based on their class status alone,” explained L. Taylor Phillips, Assistant Professor at NYU and coauthor Brian S. Lowery.A series of experiments recruited hundred…
Mitt Romney slams Trump for ‘unprecedented, historic corruption’ in commuting Roger Stone’s sentence
Sen. Mitt Romney blasted President Donald Trump Saturday for “unprecedented, historic corruption” in commuting Roger Stone’s prison sentence.Even as most other Republicans held their tongues, the Utah senator slammed Trump for trying to save his own skin by protecting Stone from punishment.“Unprecedented, historic corruption: an American president commutes the sentence of a person convicted by a jury of lying to shield that very president,” Romney tweeted.Stone was convicted last year of lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstruction of an official proceeding.He lashed out at Romney on S... (more…)
Jeff Sessions swings back at Trump for ‘juvenile insults’
Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions lashed out Saturday at President Donald Trump after his onetime ally launched another salvo ahead of the Republican Senate primary run-off on Tuesday in Alabama.Sessions, whom Trump has derided as “Mr. Magoo,” touted himself as a trusted and independent conservative.“My honor and integrity are far more important than these juvenile insults,” Sessions wrote in a reply to Trump on Twitter. “Alabama does not take orders from Washington.”Trump has blamed Sessions for failing to protect him in the Russia collusion scandal, instead endorsing former Auburn Univer... (more…)