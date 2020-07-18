Superheroes praise US 6-year-old who saved sister from dog attack
Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Spiderman… superheroes have lined up in recent days to praise the courage of a six-year-old boy who was mauled while saving his little sister from a dog attack.
“You’re a hero, what you did was so brave, so selfless, your sister is so lucky to have you as a big brother,” said Chris Evans, the actor who played Captain America in the Avengers movies, of which the little boy is a big fan.
“Your parents must be so proud of you,” said Evans.
Bridger Walker, who lives in the western US state of Wyoming, put himself between a German Shepherd mix and his little sister on July 9 as the dog was about to attack the four-year-old girl.
He was bitten badly in the cheek and underwent emergency surgery during which he had 90 stitches put in his face.
“If someone had to die, I thought it should be me,” the little boy’s parents said he told them afterwards.
His story went viral on US social media and a number of celebrities responded to an appeal by his aunt on Instagram for messages of support for the boy.
Among them was Robert Downey Jr, who plays Iron Man in the Avengers series, who promised Bridger “something special” for his next birthday.
Chris Hemsworth, the actor who played Thor in the superhero films, also praised Bridger as “an absolute inspiration.”
“Your courage is beyond belief and we are all so impressed by you, and we’re thinking of you,” he said.
“I know you’re an Avengers fan and so myself and all the team, we’d be honored to have you on the team, and we love you and we’re sending you our support.”
© 2020 AFP
COVID-19
In virus-hit Texas and Arizona, refrigerated trucks to store dead
When the coronavirus outbreak first escalated in the United States earlier this year, New York was forced to use refrigerated trucks to handle the overwhelming body count.
Now, as the Sun Belt copes with a stark uptick in virus cases and deaths, Texas and Arizona are doing the same thing to ease the burden on their near-capacity morgues.
Earlier this week, Texas topped its daily virus death toll record with 129 fatalities. So far, more than 3,700 people in the state have lost their lives to COVID-19.
In cities like San Antonio and Corpus Christi, authorities monitoring the spiraling caseload are ordering freezer trucks and trailers as they brace for the worst.
French authorities open criminal investigation into Nantes cathedral fire
French authorities opened a criminal investigation into a major fire that broke out in the cathedral in the western French city of Nantes on Saturday. The blaze blew out stained glass windows and destroyed the grand organ in the 15th-century building.
Prosecutor Pierre Sennes told reporters three fires had been started at the site and authorities were treating the incident as a criminal act. He gave no other details.
Dozens of firefighters brought the fire under control after several hours. Smoke was still coming out of the Gothic structure after massive flames earlier engulfed the inside.
2020 Election
Trump lets loose a fiery outburst at his niece Mary Trump in a Twitter tirade
President Donald Trump lashed out Friday at his niece Mary Trump for the first time on Twitter, clearly riled up by the fact that she has released a tell-all book about their family.
He included the attack in a three-part thread focused on books that have been written about him:
I am the ultimate member of The Book of the Month Club. First I have lowlife dummy John Bolton, a war mongering fool, violating the law (he released massive amounts of Classified Information) and an NDA in order to build badly needed credibility and make a few dollars, which