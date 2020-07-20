Supreme Court blocks House request to move quickly in battle to obtain Trump tax returns

The U.S. Supreme Court has just denied a request from the House of Representatives to move to quickly obtain President Donald Trump’s tax returns.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who would have granted the request, had her name recorded as dissenting.

This is a breaking news and developing story.