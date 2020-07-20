Quantcast
Supreme Court blocks House request to move quickly in battle to obtain Trump tax returns

Published

2 hours ago

on

The U.S. Supreme Court has just denied a request from the House of Representatives to move to quickly obtain President Donald Trump’s tax returns.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who would have granted the request, had her name recorded as dissenting.

This is a breaking news and developing story. 

 


2020 Election

Trump campaign fails digital outreach test — leaving Jared Kushner scrambling to clean up

Published

4 mins ago

on

July 20, 2020

By

A test run of President Donald Trump's crucial voter-contact programs failed, leaving Jared Kushner scrambling to clean up.

The campaign rolled out a test of its text messaging program July 4 by sending out more than 1 million patriotic-themed messages as part of its donor outreach and voter turnout strategy, but anti-spam monitors knocked the operation offline, reported Politico.

Kushner, the president's son-in-law and senior White House adviser, quickly contacted Verizon and T-Mobile executives to find out what went wrong, but it took five days to resolve the issue -- and Republicans are worried it could happen again in the lead-up to the election.

Rand Paul breaks with Trump on sending ‘unidentified federal agents’ into cities: ‘We cannot give up liberty for security’

Published

13 mins ago

on

July 20, 2020

By

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) on Monday came out against President Donald Trump's latest initiative of sending unidentified federal agents to round up protesters in American cities.

"We cannot give up liberty for security," wrote Paul, a staunch ally of the president who at times contradicts him on issues like civil liberties. "Local law enforcement can and should be handling these situations in our cities but there is no place for federal troops or unidentified federal agents rounding people up at will."

Trump has come under fire for sending federal agents who don't have identifying badges into Portland, Oregon to confront anti-police brutality protesters.

Republicans are getting desperate — just not enough to compromise on their right-wing policies: Conservative columnist

Published

19 mins ago

on

July 20, 2020

By

It is a little over four months (106 days) before Election Day and even less time before mailed ballots will be sent out and Republicans aren't looking good. According to Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin, they're unwilling to do the work it takes to get reelected.

Writing in a Monday column, Rubin explained that it has become clear that Republican senators are getting desperate, just not desperate enough to compromise with Democrats or stand up to President Donald Trump.

