Supreme Court sides with Trump on weakening Obama-era contraceptive mandate

In a blow to progressives Wednesday, the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) paved the way for the Trump administration to expand exemptions for employers who have religious or moral objections to complying with the Affordable Care Act’s (ACA) contraceptive mandate. Currently, the law requires employer-provided health plans to cover the cost of birth control.

The question of whether or not employers who opposed birth control would have to pay for their workers’ contraceptive measures stemmed back to 2010. The decision was 7-2.