Virus surges worldwide as public loses faith in authorities
A surge in coronavirus cases across the United States and Europe has forced governments to strengthen containment measures as a survey released Saturday showed support for the handling of their pandemics has slipped.
The disease has now killed almost 635,000 people around the world and infected more than 15.5 million, according to an AFP tally, with America the hardest-hit nation.
For the second straight day on Friday the US reported more than 70,000 new cases and over 1,000 deaths as the virus takes hold in the country’s south and west.
A similar resurgence in Europe prompted the World Health Organization to sound the alarm over the spread, as Britain joined France, Germany and Austria in tightening rules on masks and rolling out greater testing.
Governments worldwide have struggled to contain the coronavirus despite long and arduous lockdowns imposed on millions of people, and a survey released Saturday showed faith in authorities to be dwindling in six rich nations.
Populations in France, Germany, Britain, Japan, Sweden and the US widely believed death and infection figures to be higher than recorded, according to the study, which polled 1,000 people in each nation.
“In most countries this month, support for national governments is falling,” the report by the Kekst CNC communications consulting group said.
– ‘Cause for concern’ –
Europe accounts for a fifth of the world’s case count so far.
The WHO’s European chapter expressed concern Friday about the rise in cases on the continent in the past two weeks and warned tighter restrictions may be needed.
A three-year-old girl this week died in Belgium, becoming the country’s youngest victim of the virus.
“The recent resurgence in COVID-19 cases in some countries following the easing of physical distancing measures is certainly cause for concern,” a WHO Europe spokeswoman told AFP.
“If the situation demands, reintroduction of stricter, targeted measures with the full engagement of communities may be needed.”
Outbreaks have been seen recently in the Spanish regions of Aragon and Catalonia where officials have reintroduced curbs on daily life and urged Barcelona residents to only leave home for essential trips.
– Testing drive –
French Prime minister Jean Castex said on-the-spot testing would be rolled out for travellers arriving in France from 16 high-risk countries.
Masks are now mandatory in enclosed spaces across the nation and there are fears that the summer holiday season could see a new spike in the disease as people flock to beaches and tourist spots.
Britain on Friday also made it compulsory to wear a face covering in shopping centres, banks, takeaway outlets, sandwich shops and supermarkets.
Exceptions have been made, including for children under 11 or people with respiratory problems, but others who refuse to cover their nose and mouth in the UK risk a fine of up to Â£100 ($130).
Austria has reimplemented a similar policy with face masks mandatory again in a range of places from supermarkets to pharmacies — the rule previously having been relaxed.
“It was a mistake to lift mandatory mask use so soon,” said one Austrian shopper, Andreas Poschenreither.
– ‘Wartime mode’ –
New outbreaks continue to wreak havoc elsewhere around the world, with fresh clusters emerging across Asia.
South Korea on Saturday reported its highest infections figure in nearly four months, and in Vietnam the first locally-transmitted case in nearly 100 days was detected.
Authorities in China said Friday they would introduce a new wave of testing in the port city of Dalian, home to about six million people, after fresh infections were detected there.
The local government’s health commission said the city must “enter wartime mode” to prevent any spread as it announced on-the-spot nucleic acid tests for people using the subway system and new lockdowns for some communities.
Fauci assigned security detail after ‘serious threats’ follow public attacks from Trump administration
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he and his family had been assigned a security detail after receiving "serious threats" amid public attacks from members of the Trump administration.
This article first appeared in Salon.
Polls show that Fauci is one of the most trusted sources of information about the coronavirus, which apparently irks President Donald Trump at the same time as it undercuts his attempts to downplay the threat posed by the pandemic. Trump himself cited Fauci's high ratings in a tweet last month, and The Washington Post reported that he was "galled" by the numbers. The White House recently sent an "oppo dump" seeking to discredit Fauci to reporters, and Trump adviser Peter Navarro also published a USA Today op-ed claiming that Fauci was "wrong about everything."
Here are the young, black, Latino and gay progressives seeking to shake up Congress
Energized by the US's massive anti-racism protests, history-making progressives from New York -- young, black, Latino and gay -- want to shake up Congress's status quo when they are likely elected in November.
Mondaire Jones, 33, and Afro-Latino Ritchie Torres, 32, are set to become the first black, openly gay members of the House of Representatives following the November 3 vote.
Galvanized by the Black Lives Matter demonstrations, they recently won primaries to become the Democratic Party's candidates in districts that overwhelmingly vote Democrat, all but securing their election to Congress's lower house.
Trump ‘sought to frame and create a culture war’ by deploying DHS agents to Portland: report
The leader of the free world is intentionally causing chaos in Portland to help his struggling 2020 re-election campaign, The Washington Post reported Friday.
The story, titled, "Operation Diligent Valor: Trump showcased federal power in Portland, making a culture war campaign pitch" was written by reporters Marissa J. Lang, Josh Dawsey, Devlin Barrett and Nick Miroff.
"As statues of Confederate generals, enslavers and other icons tumbled from their pedestals amid protests last month, President Trump issued an executive order meant to break the cascade," the newspaper reported. "It enlisted the Department of Homeland Security, created in the wake of the Sept. 11 attacks to protect the country against external threats, to defend U.S. monuments and federal property against 'anarchists and left-wing extremists' who he said are advancing 'a fringe ideology.'"