Susan Collins’ July 4th tweet blew up in her face in spectacular fashion

Published

1 min ago

on

On Saturday, Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) tweeted her concern for small businesses in Maine that are suffering because the normal Fourth of July business has been suppressed by the coronavirus pandemic:

But commenters on social media were not impressed. Many reminded her that her party has sat by as President Donald Trump made the crisis worse — and that she herself voted to acquit him of high crimes just months before.

