Susan Collins’ July 4th tweet blew up in her face in spectacular fashion

On Saturday, Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) tweeted her concern for small businesses in Maine that are suffering because the normal Fourth of July business has been suppressed by the coronavirus pandemic:

The Fourth of July is typically the height of Maine’s busy summer tourism season, but near-empty hotels, inns, B&Bs, and restaurants underscore the devastating effects the pandemic has had on many of our state’s small businesses and jobs. — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) July 4, 2020

But commenters on social media were not impressed. Many reminded her that her party has sat by as President Donald Trump made the crisis worse — and that she herself voted to acquit him of high crimes just months before.

Total lack of Federal response is at your and every @GOP senator’s feet. Donald Trump was and is #UnfitForOffice. Y’all ignored it to everyone’s peril. — Alt Trite (@alt_trite) July 4, 2020

Maybe if Trump had been convicted in the Senate, it wouldn't be this bad! Just maybe, Senator! — Keith And Sophie (@keithk0721) July 4, 2020

Collins needs to be voted out in November. She takes credit for things she didn’t do. Her words and actions don’t match. She is on the wrong side of many critical votes Voted to suppress evidence in the impeachment of Trump and she voted to confer Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court — Allegro (@AllegromyUSA) July 4, 2020

You enabled this nightmare, Susan. — Annie Bird Gray (@snooze_cat) July 4, 2020

You could have done something. You failed. #VoteBlueNoMatterWho — K. A. Guinn (@Poravi76) July 4, 2020

You had an option of preventing this disaster; but, you chose to vote “ No” to impeach the asset in the White House — colmant_ (@colmant_) July 4, 2020

#70daysDeadlyDelay Remember that? The time the fool of a president you protected at the expense of your career (a happy outcome at least) spent misleading the American public. I hope every Mainer who is unemployed places the blame directly where it belongs – on your shoulders. — Dave Anderson (@FeltsBrook) July 4, 2020

Yeah. We could have been back to a more “normal” life like every other country in the world… but you and many others have failed this country with poor management of this pandemic. Our small businesses suffer and it’s on the backs of the Republicans in office. — Sarah Richardson (@AZEdMama) July 4, 2020

I love how Susan tries to come across as the problem solver knowing she is the problem — O’s Girl (@terrij68) July 4, 2020

Dear Mainers, does susan collins genuinely have absolutely no self awareness at all? Looks like it from here but I don't want to presume. — Marc Shaw (@MarcShaw16) July 4, 2020

If you had impeached him, we might have had a real pandemic response instead of the fake one he put on for a little while before giving up and letting it spread like wildfire. — Pamdorra ✊🏾✊🏼✊🏽 #BlackLivesMatter ✊🏽✊🏼✊🏾 (@realpamdorra) July 4, 2020

You should have thought of that before you denied witnesses at his impeachment trial and then voted not to remove him. So many lives and jobs would have been saved. And don’t get me started on Kavanaugh. Bye bye. — j jarrett (@jjarrett7) July 4, 2020

Speaking of having devastating effects….This would be the effect your irresponsibility has had on America, by enabling Trump. Please just go away. — नॐदबी (@NomdeB) July 4, 2020