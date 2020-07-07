Susan Collins refuses to say if she’ll vote for Trump as his poll numbers tank: report

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) is facing the toughest reelection battle of her career as she slips behind her Democratic challenger Sara Gideon in the polls.

Emily Cochrane wrote a profile of Collins’ campaign battle in the New York Times this Tuesday and drew a connection between President Trump’s slagging poll numbers and the declining popularity of pro-Trump Republicans around the country.

Collins is trying hard to avoid that potential fate, and she’s apparently trying to keep things vague when it comes to her support for Trump.

“She is toiling to find a way to defy those trends — she refused to say whether she would vote for Mr. Trump in November, and said she would not attack the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Joseph R. Biden, Jr. — but is well aware that doing so in a polarized political environment will be challenging,” Cochrane writes.

