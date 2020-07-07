Quantcast
Susan Collins refuses to say if she’ll vote for Trump as his poll numbers tank: report

Published

8 mins ago

on

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) is facing the toughest reelection battle of her career as she slips behind her Democratic challenger Sara Gideon in the polls.

Emily Cochrane wrote a profile of Collins’ campaign battle in the New York Times this Tuesday and drew a connection between President Trump’s slagging poll numbers and the declining popularity of pro-Trump Republicans around the country.

Collins is trying hard to avoid that potential fate, and she’s apparently trying to keep things vague when it comes to her support for Trump.

“She is toiling to find a way to defy those trends — she refused to say whether she would vote for Mr. Trump in November, and said she would not attack the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Joseph R. Biden, Jr. — but is well aware that doing so in a polarized political environment will be challenging,” Cochrane writes.

Read the full piece over at The New York Times.


2020 Election

Trump’s unpopularity could lead to purge of almost half of GOP’s female senators: report

Published

39 mins ago

on

July 7, 2020

By

Of the nine female Republicans who hold seats in the U.S. Senate, four could be looking for new jobs after November's election as their allegiance to Donald Trump has dragged down their approval ratings and imperiled their re-election prospects.

According to Politico, the Republican contingent in the Senate is in danger of becoming overwhelmingly male and white with female candidates up for election this year struggling to hold onto their seats due to a president who is not considered strong on women's issues.

Activism

Fight breaks out in Louisville after white woman is accused of spitting on Black woman

Published

56 mins ago

on

July 7, 2020

By

A fight broke out in Louisville, Kentucky after a white woman was accused of spitting on a Black woman.

Video of the incident, which was said to have occurred at the Nia Center, was shared on social media.

According to the account, the video began rolling after the alleged spitting occurred.

The video shows a shouting match between a group of Black customers and a group of white customers.

After security urges everyone to leave the building, a white man can be seen punching a Black woman multiple times.

At that point, a Black man steps in to defend the woman. He quickly knocks the white man to the ground.

