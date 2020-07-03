Quantcast
Connect with us

Suspicions mount that this Fox News host will run for president in 2024

Published

1 min ago

on

Although Fox News’ Tucker Carlson is an incredibly polarizing and divisive figure, he is by no means obscure: the far-right host of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” gets huge ratings. And according to Politico’s Alex Thompson, there is talk in right-wing circles of Carlson possibly running for president as a Republican in 2024.

Thompson, in an article published on July 2, explains, “Tucker Carlson’s audience is booming — and so is chatter that the popular Fox News host will parlay his TV perch into a run for president in 2024. Republican strategists, conservative commentators and former Trump campaign and administration officials are buzzing about Carlson as the next-generation leader of Donald Trump’s movement — with many believing he would be an immediate frontrunner in a Republican primary.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Carlson, Thompson observes, “has become perhaps the highest-profile proponent of Trumpism: a blend of anti-immigrant nationalism, economic populism and America First isolationism that he articulates unapologetically and with some snark. At the same time, he’s shown a rare willingness among Republicans to bluntly criticize Trump when he believes the president is straying from that ideology.”

Politico interviewed some people on the right to get their thoughts on a possible presidential run by Carlson in 2024. Carlson and Fox News declined to be interviewed, but National Review Editor Rich Lowry was happy to weigh in.

Lowry, who writes a column for Politico in addition to his work at the Review, said of a “Carlson for president” campaign, “No one can dismiss this and say it’s completely implausible. There is, at the very least, a significant faction within the Republican Party that (Carlson) has a huge stake in and arguably leadership over. If he has political ambitions, he has an opening. He has a following and a taste for controversy. He’s smart, quick on his feet and personable. Political experience matters less than it once did.”

The question is: would Carlson want to run for president four years from now? Former Trump aide Sam Nunberg doesn’t think so, telling Politico he doesn’t think Carlson will run because the Fox News host is “so disgusted with politicians.” But Nunberg also asserted, “Let me put it this way: if (former Vice President Joe) Biden wins and Tucker decided to run, he’d be the nominee.”

If Carlson did decide to run for president as a Republican in 2024, he would likely be facing one of two possible scenarios: (1) Biden, following a victory in November 2020, seeking a second term, or (2) Trump approaching the end of his second term. How viable Carlson would or wouldn’t be as a GOP presidential primary candidate in 2024 might have a lot to do with how things play out in this year’s presidential election. The Lincoln Project, a right-wing anti-Trump group that is supporting Biden, is hoping that 2020 will be such a disaster for Republicans that the GOP will abandon Trumpism and return to a more traditional brand of Reagan conservatism.

ADVERTISEMENT

But even a Democratic landslide in 2020 wouldn’t necessarily mean the end of Trump’s career in politics. It’s entirely possible that Trump could lose to Biden in November and end up with a Fox News show that would get blockbuster ratings. And one thing Barack Obama’s presidential victories in 2008 and 2012 demonstrate is that when Republicans lose, the GOP doesn’t necessarily respond by moving more to the center — it responds by becoming even crazier and moving more to the right.

Whatever the outcome in November — a Biden victory or a second term for Trump — a GOP presidential run by Carlson or someone equally extreme in 2024 cannot be ruled out.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

White House officials hindering efforts to go after COVID-19 price-gougers and scam artists: report

Published

11 mins ago

on

July 3, 2020

By

According to a report from Politico, a White House-endorsed task force run by the Justice Department to go after COVID-19 price gougers and scam artists is running into interference from others in the White House who  believe that the free market should be the arbiter of what is fair or not.

Earlier this year, as the country was swamped by the coronavirus pandemic that had the public sheltering at home and hospitals scrambling for enough personal protection equipment (PPE), the White House worked in concert with Attorney General Bill Barr to roll out a task force whose mission was to root out and prosecute individuals and companies indulging in price-gouging the much-needed medical supplies.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

There’s a hidden economic trendline that is shattering the global trade system

Published

12 mins ago

on

July 3, 2020

By

Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers has recently conceded: “In general, economic thinking has privileged efficiency over resilience, and it has been insufficiently concerned with the big downsides of efficiency.” Policy across the globe is therefore moving in a more overtly nationalistic direction to rectify this shortcoming.

COVID-19 has accelerated a process that was well underway before it, spreading beyond U.S.-China-EU trade negotiations and into the world’s 50 largest economies. As much as many defenders of the old order lament this trend, it is as significant a shift as the dawn of the World Trade Organization (WTO) global trade era.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Black man stabbed in a supermarket for betraying his race by ‘messing with a white girl’

Published

21 mins ago

on

July 3, 2020

By

A Black man was stabbed Wednesday during an altercation in a Bowie, Maryland supermarket. The incident allegedly occurred after he was spotted with his white girlfriend and then accused of betraying his race.

"I was just shopping in Giant with my girlfriend," the victim, Avery, told WUSA9.

Another Black man reportedly approached the interracial couple after they bumped grocery carts. The suspect then pulled out a knife and started yelling at them.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image