Quantcast
Connect with us

Swampy Trump aide quits after allegation of ‘collecting intelligence’ for lobbyists via national security officials: Report

Published

1 min ago

on

A mere four months to the day he was announced as the new top Trump White House legislative liaison, Chris Cox is exiting the West Wing. Cox is a veteran GOP lobbyist who had suggested he was, as Politico reported, “collecting intelligence.”

Just one day earlier, in an article titled, “The swamp is coming from inside the (White) House!” Politico reported “Cox told colleagues in the White House that he was seeking information on the executive orders that President Donald Trump was readying to issue so he could brief people downtown — in other words, suggesting he wanted to give lobbyists a sneak peek.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Politico adds that “Cox suggested while working in the White House that he was collecting intelligence or doing work after speaking to representatives and lobbyists from corporate interests.”

Also among Cox’s alleged actions: “COX emailed with fellow White House aides and officials on the National Security Council, seeking to push along an exemption for Gulfstream to deliver private jets overseas after he had a conversation with General Dynamics’ lobbyist.”

Politico called it “notable to many people at all levels of the White House that he was openly collecting political intelligence for corporate special interests and lobbyists on K Street from deep inside the sanctum of the White House.”

The White House defended Cox’s actions.

“I’m not seeing anything nefarious here,” spokesperson Judd Deere said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, the White House refused to comment. 15 hours later Cox had announced he was leaving.

Politico does not reveal which National Security Council officials Cox was allegedly emailing, nor what their responses were.

Also in question is why Cox would be allowed to resign instead of being fired, if the allegations are true.

ADVERTISEMENT

On March 10 Politico reported on Cox’s hiring, noting his predecessor had left the White House for a job at a lobbying firm.

On January 28, 2017, President Trump signed an executive order banning any executive branch employee from becoming a lobbyist for five years.

ADVERTISEMENT

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Trump’s ‘living on credit’ life is about to be exposed as ‘ugly, small and dirty’ by his tax returns: Rick Wilson

Published

2 mins ago

on

July 10, 2020

By

In a gloating column about the Supreme Court handing New York prosecutors Donald Trump's tax returns to be used in a criminal investigation, GOP campaign consultant and "Never Trumper' Rick Wilson said the president's years of boasting he is a billionaire is about to be exposed as complete "bullsh*t" and that the president knows it and it is terrified by the thought of it.

To set the stage, Wilson wrote in the Daily Beast that in 2015, alarmed by the rise of Trump he spoke with a hedge funder about derailing the New York real estate developers fledgling campaign, saying, “We have to stop this guy. He’s a billionaire. He could fund his own campaign” to which he was told, “Trumps not a billionaire. I’m a billionaire. Trump is a clown, living on credit.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘I didn’t accuse him!’ Jeff Sessions tries to walk back calling Black Harvard professor ‘some criminal’

Published

28 mins ago

on

July 10, 2020

By

Former Trump attorney general and current Republican Alabama Senate hopeful Jeff Sessions on Friday attempted to walk back an earlier description of a Black Harvard professor as "some criminal."

In an interview with Siraj Hashmi of the Washington Examiner, Sessions was asked about an interview that he'd conducted with the New York Times recently in which he railed against former President Barack Obama for inviting Harvard professor Henry Louis Gates, Jr. over to the White House to have a "beer summit" with Cambridge Police Sgt. Joe Crowley, the police officer who arrested him for supposedly trying to break into his own house.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Enraged Trump fan shrieks profanity after seeing driver’s ‘Black Lives Matter’ display

Published

37 mins ago

on

July 10, 2020

By

A beefy white man launched into a profane tirade after encountering a driver who had written "Black Lives Matter" on the side of his vehicle.

The unidentified man pulls alongside a vehicle, and the message can be seen briefly in the reflection of the man's pickup, and he immediately starts screaming hateful rhetoric while the other driver records video.

"You traiting loser f*cking piece of sh*t," the man bellows. "Yeah, videotape me all day long."

The other driver appears unconcerned, and calmly asks what else the man has to say.

"Trump will win," the man yells, "and we're going to bring it back, motherf*cker. F*ck you! F*ck you, you f*cking no-brain p*ssy. F*ck you!"

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image