Taylor Swift announces surprise new album
Pop icon Taylor Swift delighted fans by announcing on social media that she would release a surprise new album at midnight on Thursday.
Swift tweeted that “Folklore,” her eighth studio album, would comprise 16 songs that “I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into.”
“Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen,” said the 30 year-old.
“Before this year, I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed.
“My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with,” added the singer-songwriter.
Swift hasn’t released any tracks yet from the album, in which she collaborates with indie folk group Bon Iver and Aaron Dessner of rock band The National.
Dessner co-wrote or produced eleven of the songs on “Folklore,” Swift said.
The megastar’s last album, “Lover,” was released in August 2019.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Yale psychiatrist says it’s clear Trump was not given the correct cognitive test
Yale psychiatrist Dr. Bandy Lee has detailed President Donald Trump's mental decline she has witnessed over the past several years he's been in politics. She has not only called the president a "dangerous sociopath" but, she's also called on leaders to enact the 25th Amendment or putting a 72-hour hold on all decisions.
Breaking Banner
Texas hospital forms panel to decide which severe COVID patients will be treated — and which ones will be turned away
Starr County Health Authority Dr. Jose Vazquez says that Starr County Memorial Hospital in McAllen, Texas -- the county's only hospital -- has formed an "ethics committee" tasked with assessing the survival potential of coronavirus patients "and will send home those with low probabilities," LocalSYR reports.
“There is nowhere to put these patients. The whole state of Texas and neighboring states have no ICU beds to spare for us,” Vazquez said Tuesday afternoon during a video conference call.
WHO chief rejects Mike Pompeo charges as ‘untrue’ and ‘unacceptable’
The World Health Organization chief on Thursday rejected as false an allegation by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that he owed his position to a deal with China.
Pompeo told a private meeting of MPs on Tuesday that the WHO had become a "political" body, alleging that its decisions were influenced by a deal struck between chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and China that helped him become its head, according to quotes in the Times and Daily Telegraph.
"When push came to shove, when it really mattered most", people died "because of the deal that was made", he said.
Asked about Pompeo's allegations during a virtual press conference, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said they were "untrue and unacceptable and without any foundation for that matter."