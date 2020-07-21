Quantcast
Connect with us

Tech giant co-founder warns US won’t return to its ‘pre-coronavirus economy’ anytime soon

Published

43 mins ago

on

The U.S. won’t be getting back to normal anytime soon — certainly not in 2020. Tech entrepreneur Steve Case, a co-founder of America Online and author of the 2016 book “The Third Wave: An Entrepreneur’s Vision of the Future,” addresses that new economic reality in a July 19 op-ed for the Washington Post — and stresses that Congress shouldn’t think in a pre-coronavirus way.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This week, Congress will likely take up the next steps in the economic response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Case explains. “If the package is like previous efforts, it will focus on trying to turn back the clock to February 2020 — treating the economy as if it were Sleeping Beauty, merely needing to be awakened to be fully restored. This strategy is a mistake: Congress needs to stop solely backing efforts to restore the old economic reality and focus on how to develop a new one.”

The AOL co-founder goes on to say that even in the “pre-coronavirus economy,” many Americans “were left behind.” And Case lists three ways in which “Congress can help launch a new, more equitable era of entrepreneurship.”

Case’s first recommendation is to “make it easier for the earliest-stage start-ups to receive (Paycheck Protection Program) dollars and for all start-ups to access the Main Street Relief Fund.”

“PPP loans,” Case notes, “go to existing businesses to maintain jobs but not to new businesses that want to create them.” And his second recommendation is that “the government needs to be a counterweight to private capital that exacerbates geographic disparities in opportunity as the country responds to the crisis.”

“The pandemic is a devastating tragedy, but adversity tends to be met by the creation of new industries and new businesses,” Case observes. “This crisis will stir innovations in medicine, goods and services delivered at home, remote work and learning, and more. Where will these new firms grow? If the decision is left to the private sector alone, almost all of them will be in three states: New York, California and Massachusetts, which attract 75% of all venture capital. Great ideas to respond to this crisis are spread widely across the country — but capital is not.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Case’s third recommendation is for “lawmakers” to “step in to address unintended inequalities of opportunity for female and minority entrepreneurs caused by the earlier relief bills.”

“Because these programs fund only existing businesses,” Case observes, “they reinforce opportunity gaps. Communities with thriving businesses get more PPP and Main Street aid; those that have lacked capital to get businesses off the ground in the past see little help now. The solution would be for Congress to direct unused PPP funds to start-ups led by female entrepreneurs and entrepreneurs of color, creating opportunities where they have not existed before.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

There’s zero possibility that Trump will accept defeat with dignity — we need to prepare for weeks of dreadful chaos

Published

1 min ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

By now, it's relatively easy to forecast Donald Trump's tyrannical moves. There are no advanced Frank Underwood-style chess gambits in play here. It's barely Candyland, despite the fascistic goals involved. Trump is, on top of it all, a simple-minded, easily predictable Golgothan who telegraphs every move of self-preservation. Sometimes it can be reassuring to have a sense of where he's going with his repetitious blurts. At other times it leaves us with this perpetual sense of instability, knowing what might be lurking around the corner. The November election fits horrifyingly into the latter category.
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Rotten to the core’: CNN’s Camerota slams former employer Fox News for shocking new sex assault claims

Published

14 mins ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

CNN host Alisyn Camerota, who had previously worked at Fox News before switching networks, had some very unkind words for her former employer regarding the shocking sexual assault allegations leveled against recently fired Fox contributor Ed Henry.

In a lawsuit filed on Monday, former Fox News producer Jennifer Eckhart alleged that Henry, who was fired by the network three weeks ago, "preformed sadistic acts on her without her consent that left her injured, bruised and battered with bloody wrists."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

California man says another diner called him a racial slur during food-throwing tantrum

Published

15 mins ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

A Sacramento man says another customer called him a racial slur during a tantrum at a midtown restaurant.

Theek Vault told KCRA-TV he was eating Friday night at Tank House BBQ and Bar on Friday night with friends when he noticed another man who appeared unhappy.

“There was a gentleman behind me who was clearly upset, kind of throwing some food,” Vault said. “He threw a couple boxes here and there.”

The man soon walked out, and Vault said they made eye contact.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image