Tech titans to defend American success stories at major antitrust hearing
San Francisco (AFP) – Leaders of the world’s four most powerful companies will defend the Internet giants, painting them as US success stories in a fiercely competitive world during a major antitrust hearing Wednesday.The unprecedented hearing will feature chief executives Jeff Bezos of Amazon, Tim Cook of Apple, Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook and Sundar Pichai of Google and its parent firm Alphabet.The CEOs will testify remotely at the hearing, which comes less than 100 days before the US election.Zuckerberg is to say that the internet giant would not have succeeded without US laws fostering com…
A dam breaks as whites abandon the GOP
There are a few odd but interesting things in Nate Cohn’s analysis of recent polls. For example, Joe Biden is now close to erasing the Republicans’ traditional advantage with white voters, but he’s underperforming with Black and Hispanic people compared to Hillary Clinton. While it’s been widely reported that Biden is winning with voters over 65, ordinarily the GOP’s strongest demographic, he actually hasn’t made any new ground with them since May. His recent gains are coming from improvement with younger voters.
Matt Gaetz asks William Barr to open a criminal investigation into Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg
In a letter to Barr, Gaetz accused the social media executive of making false statements to Congress on two occasions in 2018. He alleged that Zuckerberg "repeatedly and categorically denied any bias against conservative speech, persons, policies or politics" on his platform.
Here’s how the Trump administration is actively trying to sabotage the Postal Service
America’s new postmaster general, the Republican Trump megadonor Louis DeJoy, is deliberately slowing down mail deliveries according to leaders of Postal Service unions.
A postal worker union leader, Jonathan Smith, told DCReport that DeJoy “without a doubt is purposely trying to undermine the system.”
“He wants to disable the Postal Service because Trump has his agenda to stop vote-by-mail by any means necessary. And since they have not been as successful as they would like to be in the courts — Trump figures he’ll get his hand-picked crony to achieve that objective from within,” said Smith, who heads the American Postal Workers Union’s Metro New York City Chapter.