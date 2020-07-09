Ted Cruz mocked for tantrum about Gorsuch siding with Native American rights: ‘Way to channel Andrew Jackson’

In a surprise move on Thursday, Trump-appointed Justice Neil Gorsuch sided with Native American rights, ruling that Oklahoma must honor a treaty granting tribal sovereignty over much of the eastern portion of the state.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) took to Twitter to vent his outrage over the decision.

Neil Gorsuch & the four liberal Justices just gave away half of Oklahoma, literally. Manhattan is next. https://t.co/Ic9gqqznJp — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 9, 2020

Cruz’s tantrum was swiftly mocked by commenters on social media.

Imagine coming out against a decision which respects the treaty rights of a tribe that suffered on the Trail of Tears. — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) July 9, 2020

The guy who nominated him must be a real moron, huh? — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) July 9, 2020

He wouldn't defend his wife and father from Trump. Says all you need to know. — 🌈Joshua R. (@hsojlightfoot) July 9, 2020

SUPER DUPER LEGITIMACY, KYLE! — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) July 9, 2020

Meet Ted. Ted likes Manifest Destiny. Ted likes letting White people keep things that didn’t really belong to them in the first place. Ted really doesn’t like Brown people. Don’t be like Ted. — David Edelman (@DoctorOcto) July 9, 2020

it is a wonder to me that @tedcruz and the rest of the hypocrite Republicans won't give up the lying and the supplication to @realDonaldTrump. — Judith (@orloff1) July 9, 2020

Wait until you hear how much jurisdiction Native Americans USED to have! — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) July 9, 2020

Way to channel Andrew Jackson there bud — Negrodamus 🧙🏾‍♂️ (@jumoffit) July 9, 2020

You are so stupid. They actually followed the Constitution. Too bad you can’t be bothered. — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) July 9, 2020

Ted "Trail of Tears Was Okay by Me" Cruz apparently didn't read the decision. — 🌊🇺🇸Carrie Sweet🇺🇸🌊 (@CarrieSweet2017) July 9, 2020