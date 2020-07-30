Ten dead whales found on Indonesian beach, one saved by locals
Ten whales were found dead on an Indonesian beach Thursday, officials said, with images showing locals rushing to push a still-living member of the stricken pod back into the sea.
The marine mammals, ranging from 2-6 meters (6.5-20 feet) in length, were found in the remote province of East Nusa Tenggara, the head of the region’s water conservation agency Ikram Sangadji told AFP.
Footage showed a group of around 10 men struggling to push an eleventh member of the pod across the baking sands and back into the ocean.
They eventually managed to get the creature — which was scarred with deep cuts — into the water, and it appeared to swim off by itself, prompting loud cheers from the group.
Officials had concluded the stricken pod were likely short-finned pilot whales, Sangadji said.
Short-finned pilots are highly social and are often involved in mass strandings, although scientists are still unclear as to why.
Residents helped dig graves to bury the carcasses of the ten dead whales, which were lashed with cuts likely caused by the creatures coming into contact with sharp rocks, Sangadji added.
Cross-currents off beaches pose a danger to whales as they can get caught between reefs close to shore.
Last week, a giant 23-metre blue whale washed up near a beach near East Nusa Tenggara’s capital city Kupang.
Seven pilot whales were found dead near Kupang last October.
© 2020 AFP
CNN
Troubled Trump ‘delegitimizing and undermining’ the election as his support craters: CNN reporter
On CNN Thursday, Washington correspondent Joe Johns broke down the significance of President Donald Trump tweeting that the election should be delayed until people can "securely" vote.
"I want to inject some skepticism here, because this president often says outrageous things when he wants to distract attention," said anchor Jim Sciutto. "Of course, this is a day that we learn when the economy contracted by a third in the second quarter. Is this a serious suggestion from the president?"
Breaking Banner
Top political editor at Fox News: Trump asking to delay election a ‘flagrant expression of his weakness’
Speaking on Fox News this Thursday, network political editor Chris Stirewalt said that President Trump's recent tweet where he floats delaying the 2020 election is a sign of a weakening campaign.
Stirewalt said that while there's a good chance Trump was just trying to stir the pot, the potential delaying of an election would be "out of step" with all of Trump's predecessors, and frankly, "a flagrant expression of his current weakness."
"A person who is in a strong position would never, never make a suggestion like that," he said.
COVID-19
US economy shrinks record 33% in second quarter due to Covid-19 crisis
The U.S. economy shrank at a dizzying 32.9% annual rate in the April-June quarter — by far the worst quarterly plunge ever — when the viral outbreak shut down businesses, throwing tens of millions out of work and sending unemployment surging to 14.7%, the government said Thursday.
The Commerce Department’s estimate of the second-quarter decline in the gross domestic product, the total output of goods and services, marked the sharpest such drop on records dating to 1947. The previous worst quarterly contraction, a 10% drop, occurred in 1958 during the Eisenhower administration.
Last quarter’s drop followed a 5% fall in the January-March quarter, during which the economy officially entered a recession triggered by the virus, ending an 11-year economic expansion, the longest on record in the United States.