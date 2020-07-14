Texan who led neo-Nazi group guilty of ‘swatting’ Black church: report

Federal authorities have received a conviction in case in a “swatting” case, the Associated Press reported Tuesday.

“A founder and former leader of a neo-Nazi group has pleaded guilty to conspiring to place hoax phone calls targeting an African American church, a Cabinet official, journalists and others,” the AP reported. “John C. Denton, 26, of Montgomery, Texas, faces up to five years in prison after entering a guilty plea Tuesday in federal court in Alexandria to conspiring to transmit threats.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Swatting” is phoning in a fake 911 call in the hopes that police will respond with violence.

“Prosecutors say Denton was leader of a group called Atomwaffen Division. More than a dozen people linked to Atomwaffen Division or an offshoot called Feuerkrieg Division have been charged with federal crimes since the group’s formation in 2016,” the AP explained.

Denton targeted the Alfred Street Baptist Church in Alexandria, then-Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen and Old Dominion University in Norfolk.

“Another member of the swatting conspiracy, former ODU student John William Kirby Kelley, is scheduled to enter a plea next week,” the AP reported.