Texas sets coronavirus records: 8,258 new cases, numbers in hospital reach all-time highs
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas saw 8,258 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Saturday and an additional 238 people who are hospitalized with the virus — the highest numbers in both categories to date.Texas coronavirus cases have spiked throughout June and into July, and the number of people hospitalized in Texas has risen nearly every day — compared with the previous day — since mid-June.Saturday’s total of cases was 191,790 after Texas added 8,258 new cases, a record high, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.The number of statewide hospitalizations also continued to rise Satu…
Experts say coronavirus is spreading through ‘airborne transmission’ — and there could be major implications
The World Health Organization was warned in an open letter sent by 239 scientists from 32 countries that COVID-19 is being spread through airborne transmission, The New York Times reported Saturday.
"If airborne transmission is a significant factor in the pandemic, especially in crowded spaces with poor ventilation, the consequences for containment will be significant. Masks may be needed indoors, even in socially distant settings. Health care workers may need N95 masks that filter out even the smallest respiratory droplets as they care for coronavirus patients," the newspaper explained. "Ventilation systems in schools, nursing homes, residences and businesses may need to minimize recirculating air and add powerful new filters. Ultraviolet lights may be needed to kill viral particles floating in tiny droplets indoors."
Montana GOP ticket sidelined after exposure to COVID-positive Trump, Jr. girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle: report
The Montana Republican Party is facing a crisis after multiple members of the ticket were potentially exposed to COVID-19.
"Montana gubernatorial candidate Rep. Greg Gianforte and his running mate, Kristen Juras, confirmed Saturday they will self-quarantine after Gianforte's wife, Susan, and Juras attended an event last week with Kimberly Guilfoyle, who has since tested positive for COVID-19," KBZK-TV reported Saturday.
Gianforte is currently Montana's lone congressional representative. He is not running for reelection as he's running for governor. In June, the Montana GOP nominated State Auditor Matt Rosendale to replace him.
WATCH: Florida beachgoer pushes new conspiracy theory of how COVID-19 got to the United States
On Saturday, a viral video showed Jacksonville, Florida attorney Dan Uhlfelder — famous for touring Florida's beaches in a Grim Reaper costume to protest lax COVID-19 safeguards — confronting a beachgoer.
The other man offered a novel conspiracy theory of how the virus spread to the United States: that former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter were behind the whole thing.
"Biden and Hunter went over to China, and then brought it back," said the man.