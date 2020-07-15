‘That’s Peter Navarro’: Trump excuses trade adviser’s op-ed smearing Dr. Fauci as ‘wrong about everything’
President Donald Trump on Wednesday waived off concerns about an op-ed by White House trade adviser Peter Navarro which took aim at Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the United States.
In a Tuesday USA Today op-ed, Navarro accused Fauci of being “wrong about everything.”
The White House later suggested that Navarro had gone rogue by publishing an unapproved column.
But on Wednesday, Trump declined to admonish his trade adviser.
“Are you OK with the op-ed Peter Navarro wrote on Dr. Fauci?” Trump was asked by a reporter at a White House event.
“I get along very well with Dr. Fauci,” Trump replied.
“Are you OK with the op-ed Peter Navarro wrote?” the reporter pressed.
“That’s Peter Navarro, but I have a very good relationship with Dr. Fauci,” the president insisted.
At White House just now:
Q: Are you OK with the op-ed Peter Navarro wrote on Dr. Fauci?
Pres Trump: “I get along very well with Dr. Fauci.”
Q: Are you OK with the op-ed Peter Navarro wrote?
Trump: “That’s Peter Navarro, but I have a very good relationship with Dr. Fauci.
— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) July 15, 2020
