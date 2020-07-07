‘That’s what sociopaths do’: Trump’s niece delivers devastating psychoanalysis of her family in new book

Mary Trump, the niece of President Donald Trump, will deliver a devastating psychological analysis of the president and his family in a new book set to be published next week.

The Washington Post has obtained a copy of the book — which is titled “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” — and it paints a frightening portrait of how the president was groomed by his father to be ruthless and unsympathetic toward other people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among other things, Mary Trump claims that Fred Trump, Sr. limited his son’s “access to his own feelings and rendering many of them unacceptable,” which she said “perverted his son’s perception of the world and damaged his ability to live in it.”

“That’s what sociopaths do: they co-opt others and use them toward their own ends — ruthlessly and efficiently, with no tolerance for dissent or resistance,” she added.

Mary Trump, who has been in legal disputes with the Trump family over publishing her book, has a doctoral degree in clinical psychology that she uses to analyze both her own upbringing and the upbringing of her late father, Fred Trump Jr., who died of an alcohol-related disease 39 years ago.

Among other things, she reveals that Trump’s infamous reluctance to apologize for anything came after watching his father mock Fred Jr. ruthlessly when he apologized for failing.

“Fred wanted his oldest son to be a ‘killer,'” she explains. “The lesson [President Donald Trump] learned, at its simplest, was that it was wrong to be like Freddy: Fred didn’t respect his oldest son, so neither would Donald.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more excerpts here.