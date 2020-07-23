‘The cake has been baked’: Ex-GOP lawmaker says there’s almost nothing Trump can do to fix coronavirus mess

Former Republican Congressman Charlie Dent said on Thursday that it appears far too late for President Donald Trump to do anything that will improve the public health disaster that has occurred under his watch.
During an interview on CNN, Dent explained that the president’s poll numbers have taken a dive thanks to both his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and his decision to send federal officials into cities against the wishes of local elected leaders.
When it comes to the pandemic, Dent believes that the president has boxed himself in, and will have no choice but to suffer the consequences.
“The cake has been baked on the pandemic and his response,” he said. “I don’t think there’s much he can do to improve it right now.”
He also doubted that Trump’s “law and order” campaign of storming cities with federal officials would help him either.
“This law-and-order stuff that he’s talking about right now, sending in federal agents into cities, you know, without the consent… of the state and local officials is very problematic,” he said. “It has to be done collaboratively.”
Watch the video below.
The Lincoln Project released a new ad contrasting President Donald Trump's rosy pronouncements about the coronavirus alongside the grim reality.
The president has claimed since the beginning that the pandemic was "under control," despite his failures to boost testing, contact tracing and mask wearing, and now more than 145,000 have died in the COVID-19 pandemic.
“President Trump is incapable of handling the multiple crises we face," said Reed Galen, co-founder of The Lincoln Project. "Because of his failures, America, a country with 5 percent of the world’s population, has 25 percent of the world’s new coronavirus cases."
White House adviser Kellyanne Conway appeared to signal a new shift in messaging on the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday by throwing governors — particularly Republican allies of the president — under the bus.
Of course, this is a common tactic in President Donald Trump's administration. As soon as it becomes convenient, abandon any allies and blame them for any mistakes.
But in this case, the attempt is so cynical and transparent to anyone with a long-term memory that it's hard to believe it could work at all. Conway apparently wants us to forget Trump's attitude toward the pandemic for the last three months. She made this clear as she blamed states for opening up too quickly and triggering a resurgence of the coronavirus, even though that's exactly what Trump urged them to do.