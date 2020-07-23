‘The cake has been baked’: Ex-GOP lawmaker says there’s almost nothing Trump can do to fix coronavirus mess

Former Republican Congressman Charlie Dent said on Thursday that it appears far too late for President Donald Trump to do anything that will improve the public health disaster that has occurred under his watch.

During an interview on CNN, Dent explained that the president’s poll numbers have taken a dive thanks to both his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and his decision to send federal officials into cities against the wishes of local elected leaders.

When it comes to the pandemic, Dent believes that the president has boxed himself in, and will have no choice but to suffer the consequences.

“The cake has been baked on the pandemic and his response,” he said. “I don’t think there’s much he can do to improve it right now.”

He also doubted that Trump’s “law and order” campaign of storming cities with federal officials would help him either.

“This law-and-order stuff that he’s talking about right now, sending in federal agents into cities, you know, without the consent… of the state and local officials is very problematic,” he said. “It has to be done collaboratively.”

Watch the video below.