The ‘chaotic unraveling’ of Trump’s RNC convention detailed in major new Washington Post report
President Donald Trump’s canceling of his RNC Convention nomination acceptance speech in Jacksonville was detailed in a new Washington Post report by Michael Scherer, Josh Dawsey and
Annie Linskey.
“For months, President Trump insisted on packed crowds at his nominating convention,” the newspaper explained. “But behind the scenes, advisers were scrambling to plan a massive muti-day event amid a pandemic. They asked the federal government to provide protective equipment, lined up labs to test thousands of attendees each day, and shifted from an indoor arena in Charlotte to one in Jacksonville, Fla., and then again to a covered practice field used by an NFL franchise nearby.”
“But ultimately, the rising coronavirus caseload — and the political cost of forcing risky behavior on thousands just months before the election — proved too great. Advisers convinced Trump that canceling the convention could help him politically to as he tries to pay closer attention to the coronavirus, show that he cares about the health of Americans and improve his sagging poll numbers,” The Post reported.
The newspaper put the episode in context as part of a pattern.
“The chaotic unraveling bears many of the hallmarks of the tumultuous Trump presidency: the public dismissal of scientific expertise, Trumpian allegations of political conspiracy and advisers run ragged to carry out a task that was next to impossible from the start,” the newspaper explained.
The RNC’s plan was essentially a giant bet — that Republicans lost.
“Republicans were hoping that the viral threat would ease over the summer, effectively nullifying the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which discourage gatherings of more than 10 for ‘organizations that serve higher-risk populations,’ a description that fits a significant share of Republican convention attendees — including Trump himself — who are over the age of 65 or have medical conditions,” The Post reported. “Instead, the coronavirus caseload — and the death rate — spiked across the country. The city of Jacksonville was particularly hard hit, with hospitals filling and daily case counts rising from a few dozen in the county to sometimes more than 700 a day.”
Kayleigh McEnany and Kellyanne Conway called out as ‘Ministers of Propaganda’ in new ad against Trump
Bestselling author Don Winslow on Friday released a new video against President Donald Trump and his supporters.
The video calls out press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway as "ministers of propaganda" for their comments on the coronavirus pandemic.
The video also blasts Dr. Deborah Birx.
"You have corrupted everything you've touched since becoming president," the narrator says, speaking directly to the president. "You have been documented lying over 20,000 times.
"On November 3rd, Amera admits its greatest mistake," the narrator continues. "On November 3rd, America evicts the most disgusting family ever to live in the White House."
Trump ridiculed for pushing dubious poll numbers while departing for his NJ golf resort: ‘Who is he kidding?’
President Donald Trump bragged about his support among Republicans after departing the White House on Friday to spend the weekend at his Bedminster resort in New Jersey.
Without offering a source, Trump claimed he still has 96% support from Republicans, even as public polls have documented a decline in support as coronavirus pummels the country.
Here's some of what people were saying about Trump's claim:
You don’t even have 96% approval in your own family.
Trump Jr’s girlfriend criticized for fundraising failures in NYT exposé: ‘She likes the spotlight a little too much’
Former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle's record leading major donor fundraising for President Donald Trump's re-election received scrutiny in New York Times report by Ken Vogel and Maggie Haberman.
The newspaper reported Guilfoyle, who is dating Donald Trump, Jr. "was tasked with developing a network of mid-tier supporters who are seen as pivotal to Mr. Trump’s chances of winning a second term, and with whom he never formed a deep bond in 2016."