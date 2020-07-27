Quantcast
Connect with us

The GOP is sitting on a ‘demographic time bomb’ as they alienate the electorate: professor

Published

2 hours ago

on

On Monday, writing for The Boston Globe from his new book, Harvard Kennedy School professor Thomas Patterson explained how the Republican Party is turning huge cross-sections of the electorate away from them at a moment when those cross-sections are growing in political power.

“Republicans are sitting on a demographic time bomb of their own making, and it could send them into a tailspin,” wrote Patterson. “Although the politics of division that Republicans have pursued since Richard Nixon launched his ‘Southern strategy’ in the late 1960s — a blueprint to shore up the vote of white Southerners by appealing to racial bias — has brought new groups into their ranks, including conservative Southerners, evangelical Christians, and working-class whites, it has antagonized other groups.”

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the big problems, wrote Patterson, is that their immigration stance is poisonous to Hispanic voters. “Although most Latinx have conservative views on issues like abortion and national security, they vote more than 2 to 1 Democratic. A 2019 poll found that 51 percent of Latinx believe that the GOP is ‘hostile’ toward them, with an additional 29 percent believing that the GOP ‘doesn’t care’ about them.” Asian-Americans, too, are abandoning the party, despite the fact that many are high-income earners and used to be supportive of them. “As late as the 1992 presidential campaign, they voted 2 to 1 Republican. Today, they vote more than 2 to 1 Democratic.”

One of the biggest problems, though, is women, who used to be divided evenly until the Republican Party took hardline stances on abortion rights and other social issues, and are now “the Democrats’ largest voting blocs.” LGBTQ voters and voters with college degrees have also swung heavily Democratic for the same reason.

“Whatever the short-term advantage of the GOP’s politics of division, it is now facing the fallout,” concluded Patterson. “Millions of younger adults, women, Blacks, Latinx, Asian Americans, LGBTQ, and the college-educated will be pulling the Democratic lever for years to come.”

You can read more here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Conservative wonders if Trump won’t throw first pitch because he’s afraid of walking down the ramp or players kneeling

Published

13 mins ago

on

July 27, 2020

By

When President Donald Trump appeared at the World Series game for the Washington Nationals, boos echoed throughout the stadium. Trump throwing the first ball out for the Yankees in an empty stadium would prevent such an embarrassing photo-op, so it begs the question: why did he cancel it?

Conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin said that Trump's decision was just one in a long line of nonsense excuses that don't add up.

"Because of my strong focus on the China Virus, including scheduled meetings on Vaccines, our economy and much else, I won’t be able to be in New York to throw out the opening pitch for the @Yankees on August 15th. We will make it later in the season!" Trump tweeted on Sunday.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ten members of San Francisco wedding infected with COVID-19 after sneaking into church for secret ceremony: report

Published

16 mins ago

on

July 27, 2020

By

According to a report from the San Francisco Chronicle, ten members of a wedding party -- including the bride and groom -- have tested positive the COVID-19 virus after first sneaking into a church and then finishing up on an outside basketball court in defiance of city ordinances.

Without naming the couple, the report notes that some guests who attended the secretive wedding then left the Bay Area by plane, returning to Nashville, Arizona and San Diego -- potentially infecting fellow passengers.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

SWAT team teargasses Confederate-loving man in Ohio after his racist tirade leads to 5-hour standoff

Published

40 mins ago

on

July 27, 2020

By

A nearly five-hour standoff came to an end in Ohio this Sunday after a SWAT team fired tear gas into an Akron apartment building, flushing out 60-year-old Dwayne Keller.

According to the Akron Beacon Journal, police were initially called when Keller yelled the N-word and “Black boy” at two African American men working on a car in the parking lot below his balcony. He then brandished a handgun and draped a Confederate flag over the railing on his balcony.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image