‘The jobs simply are not there’: Economy heading for disaster if $600 unemployment boost expires

Published

1 min ago

on

On Tuesday, The New York Times walked through the potential dire consequences if Congress allows the extended $600/week unemployment benefits in the coronavirus stimulus package to lapse.

“With economic conditions again deteriorating, that life preserver will disappear within days if Congress doesn’t act to extend it. That could prompt a wave of evictions and inflict more financial harm on millions of Americans while further damaging the economy,” wrote Ben Casselman. “Even the threat of a lapse in benefits could prove harmful, economists warn, by forcing households to make precautionary spending cuts.”

“The benefits program, Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, expires at the end of July. But because of a quirk in the calendar, workers in most states won’t qualify for the payments after this week. Most will be left with regular unemployment benefits, which total only a few hundred dollars a week in many states,” continued the report. “That means that more than 20 million Americans could soon see their weekly income fall by half or more at a time when the unemployment rate remains higher than in any period since World War II.”

Republicans, led by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), have shown little interest in fast-tracking another round of stimulus.

The report noted many people who will suffer if the program lapses, like Chicago gym housekeeper Jacob Perlman. “I have no idea why Congress would wait until a few days before the checks are going to run out … the jobs simply are not there right now,” he said.

You can read more here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Twitter bans 7,000 accounts for pushing the QAnon conspiracy theory

Published

9 mins ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

The social media platform Twitter has suspended 7,000 accounts for pushing the QAnon conspiracy theory, according to a new report by NBC news.

"Twitter announced on Tuesday it has begun taking sweeping actions to limit the reach of QAnon content and banned many of the conspiracy theory's followers due to ongoing problems with harassment and the dissemination of misinformation," correspondents Ben Collins and Brandy Zadrozny reported Tuesday.

Trump ripped for trying to steer the British Open to his Turnberry resort: ‘The whole presidency is one long grift’

Published

26 mins ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

President Donald Trump was harshly criticized on Tuesday after a bombshell new report in The New York Times.

“The ambassador’s deputy, Lewis A. Lukens, advised him not to do it, warning that it would be an unethical use of the presidency for private gain, these people said,” reported Mark Landler, Lara Jakes, and Maggie Haberman. “But Mr. Johnson apparently felt pressured to try. A few weeks later, he raised the idea of Turnberry playing host to the Open with the secretary of state for Scotland, David Mundell.”

Arizona child welfare workers fired after posing in ‘Professional Kidnapper’ shirts: report

Published

40 mins ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported that multiple employees with the Arizona Department of Child Safety (DCS) were terminated last month after posing for a photo wearing shirts that said "Professional Kidnapper" on the front.

The shirts also said “Do you know where your children are?” on the back, reported Blake Montgomery.

"When children are taken into state custody, parents and critics of the agency have been known to accuse Child Safety personnel of being 'kidnappers,'" said the report. "The staffers are said to have worn the shirts during work hours. Christina Sanders, a former DCS unit supervisor, saw a picture of staffers in the parking lot of the Prescott, Arizona DCS bureau wearing the shirt and emailed the branch’s supervisor."

