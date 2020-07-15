Quantcast
The Lincoln Project does ‘story hour’ to mock Trump with his niece Mary’s new tell-all book

Published

1 min ago

on

The professional Trump-trolling operation at the Lincoln Project has gone from their ads to a kind of “Masterpiece Theater” episode to read excerpts of Mary Trump’s new book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.

The excerpt the LP read was about President Donald Trump’s inability to grow or learn.

Trump is “unable to regulate his emotions, moderate his responses, or take in and synthesize information,” the book says.

“His father, Fred, became his only available parent. But Fred firmly believed that dealing with young children was not his duty . . . From the beginning, Fred’s self-interest skewed his priorities.”

“Donald’s need for affirmation is so great that he doesn’t seem to notice that the largest group of supporters are people he wouldn’t condescend to be seen with outside of a rally. His deep-seated insecurities have created in him a black hole of need that constantly requires the light of compliments that disappears as soon as he’s soaked it in. Nothing is ever enough,” the excerpt continued.

The group plants to host a second episode of “Story Hour” on Thursday at 8 p.m.

Watch the video below:

