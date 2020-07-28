‘The patient can shoot themselves I do not care’: VA watchdog exposes what preceded veteran’s suicide

The Veterans Administration inspector general has delivered a report detailing the facts that led to a veteran shooting and killing himself six days after seeking help in a D.C. VA facility.

The report, which was released Tuesday, outlined the poor communication and judgment of several mental health and emergency room staff. Worse, however, it showed a callous lack of concern by one of the ER’s attending doctors, the Washington Post reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

“[The patient] can go shoot [themself]. I do not care,” the physician shouted, dismissing the vet’s symptoms. He then told police to eject the veteran, deciding that he was “malingering” and “ranting.”

The doctor doesn’t have a history of any verbal attacks, but the information made it into the report that the hospital had been under fire for years of poor patient care.

Read the full report from the Washington Post.