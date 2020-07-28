Quantcast
‘The patient can shoot themselves I do not care’: VA watchdog exposes what preceded veteran’s suicide

Published

1 min ago

on

The Veterans Administration inspector general has delivered a report detailing the facts that led to a veteran shooting and killing himself six days after seeking help in a D.C. VA facility.

The report, which was released Tuesday, outlined the poor communication and judgment of several mental health and emergency room staff. Worse, however, it showed a callous lack of concern by one of the ER’s attending doctors, the Washington Post reported.

“[The patient] can go shoot [themself]. I do not care,” the physician shouted, dismissing the vet’s symptoms. He then told police to eject the veteran, deciding that he was “malingering” and “ranting.”

The doctor doesn’t have a history of any verbal attacks, but the information made it into the report that the hospital had been under fire for years of poor patient care.

Read the full report from the Washington Post.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Breaking Banner

Journalists and watchdogs say DHS agents pepper sprayed and shot at them — despite judge’s order: report

Published

9 mins ago

on

July 28, 2020

By

According to a report from BuzzFeed News, journalists and legal observers on the ground observing the unrest in Portland say they were shot at and had pepper spray deployed against them — all actions that are in violation of a federal judge’s order.

"US District Judge Michael Simon entered a temporary restraining order on July 23 that blocks federal officers from arresting or using physical force against clearly marked journalists and legal observers in Portland," BuzzFeed reports. "In first-person declarations filed in court on Tuesday, legal observers and reporters described being shot at and maced, and in some instances provided video footage of the incidents."

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Bill Barr hearing erupts after attorney general is accused of ‘letting Americans die needlessly’

Published

23 mins ago

on

July 28, 2020

By

While taking questions in front of the House Judiciary Committee, Attorney General Bill Barr was asked by Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D-FL) about federal agents firing teargas at protesters and "using brutal tactics to crush demonstrations."

As she spoke, Powell played a video clip of some of the unrest in Portland, saying that it's hard to distinguish the images from event happening in the U.S. from event happening in dictatorships around the world.

"How do you restore the trust in our democracy," she asked Barr.

According to Barr, the use of force in the video was being used against "rioters," and not peaceful protesters.

Breaking Banner

Bill Barr got ‘caught’ in a lie about accepting foreign help in a campaign: Former FBI counsel

Published

28 mins ago

on

July 28, 2020

By

While testifying before the House Judiciary Committee Tuesday, Attorney General Bill Barr was asked whether it is ever acceptable for a president to take foreign assistance for an election. Barr claimed it depended on the information, but was later forced to clean up the statement once someone explained to him that accepting foreign assistance for an election is still illegal.

Speaking to MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace, former FBI General Counsel Andrew Weissmann explained that it is a crime, something that Barr should be well aware of.

"First, there is a federal statute that makes it a crime to accept or solicit any assistance," Weissmann explained. "So, the congressman had it totally right. So the attorney general's initial statement was just wrong. And you could see what was going on there was that he was caught because he knew what the evidence was with respect to the president and the evidence with respect to the impeachment. And he was trying to duck it."

