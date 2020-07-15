Quantcast
The problem isn’t the campaign manager — it’s Trump: Republican analyst

Published

1 min ago

on

Switching up the campaign manager four months before the election when the latest poll shows you 12 points down has nothing to do with the campaign’s leadership, Republican analyst Amanda Carpenter explained on CNN Wednesday.

“The problem isn’t that Donald Trump has a bad campaigner,” said Carpenter in an interview with CNN’s Don Lemon. “They’re raising tons of money. They have a boatload of surrogates. The problem is that he has a bad presidency. And no one — no one, no spin master, not Kellyanne Conway, not Brad Parscale can spin the most important number of this election, and that’s — at present, 137,000 dead and rising. And so what we need to see if Donald Trump wants to turn this around is to turn around his white house. And I have four words of advice: More Fauci, less Kayleigh.”

She explained that the one thing people need is facts and honesty, not spin or, worse, a president encouraging people to inject disinfectant or use UV lights under the skin somehow.

“People want real leadership,” Carpenter explained. “They want competence. They want expertise. We need it. We’ve been in lockdowns and quarantines since march. And it’s like the White House woke up, looked at the calendar in July and said, ‘Oh, we better start thinking about school.’ And what was their plan? Well, open up five days a week. Figure it out according to these completely unworkable CDC guidelines. And if you don’t, we’ll take away your funding. I mean parents I know, the first question when you talk to anybody, ‘What are you doing about school? What are you doing about school?’ I think a lot of people were good soldiers, tried to suck it up, put on a brave face, and got through the spring, but now you’re looking at rolled back dates, September, October, school’s not even opening. There seems to be no end in sight, and this has gotten completely away from Trump, and putting people like Dr. Fauci on the back burner really makes even the most ardent Republicans question him in their hearts.”

See the full segment below:


