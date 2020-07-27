The reality of Trump’s desperate position ‘has begun to pierce his inner circle’: columnist

Writing in the New York Times this Sunday, Charles Blow contends that President Trump’s recent “shift in tone” may be too little, too late. “With the election passing the 100-day-away milestone, he is down in the polls, people don’t trust or approve of his handling of the pandemic and he faces a real uphill battle to re-election,” he writes.
“Apparently, the reality of his dire straits has begun to pierce his inner circle of perpetual affirmation,” Blow continues. “There is a reality lurking that can’t be lied away. If the election were held today, he wouldn’t win.”
Blow writes that Trump uses his most valued tactics, fear and division, up until they stop working. When that happens, he changes whatever he needs to in order to get back into the good graces of his core supporters.
“But none of the change is ever real,” writes Blow. “This man doesn’t evolve. He doesn’t grow. He doesn’t grow up.”
After the deaths of Americans due to his bungled coronavirus response, the drop in polls has finally caused Trump’s calculus to shift. “It’s hurting him more to ignore the virus than to engage it. So he has done a 180 and now wants to pretend to be in charge, mature and not completely dismissive of the science that could save us.”
Read the full op-ed over at The New York Times.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.