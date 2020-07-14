Quantcast
The Republican Party 'deserves to be a lost cause' after Trump: GOP strategist Bill Kristol

5 mins ago

On Tuesday, writing for The Bulwark, longtime Republican strategist Bill Kristol, a Never Trump conservative, discussed whether the GOP even deserves a political future beyond Trump.

“On the one hand, with embarrassingly few exceptions at every level, the Republican party is Donald Trump’s party. So in many ways it deserves to be a lost cause,” wrote Kristol. “On the other hand, after November 3, the GOP may stop — more or less suddenly, and more or less convincingly — being Donald Trump’s party. It might even stop being the party of Trumpism. On the third hand, it will still have been Donald Trump’s party. And that moral and political stain can’t, and shouldn’t, simply be wished away.”

Kristol suggested that perhaps the only people who can save the GOP, from a political standpoint, are the people who allowed it to become corrupted by Trumpism in the first place.

“Maybe we should root for the GOP to be salvaged, while acknowledging it won’t be saved by us people like us,” wrote Kristol. “After all, if the GOP is to be rebuilt, it will likely have to be done by people who have been complicit in Trumpism. Because one thing that is certain is that the Republican apostates will never be forgiven by their erstwhile colleagues. Not because we were wrong about Trump, but because we were right.”

Kristol ultimately said, “I will admit that my heart, today, is with ‘the Republican party is a lost cause’ faction” — but that he is still conflicted intellectually about what should become of the GOP going forward.

Missouri school district forces parents to sign COVID-19 'death' waiver for children

19 mins ago

July 14, 2020

A school district in Missouri is requiring parents to sign a waiver in case children become infected with COVID-19 and die.

The "waiver of liability" from Hazelwood School District was shared on Tuesday by attorney Natasha Scruggs.

"I feel sick reading it," Scruggs said.

The document asks parents to acknowledge that COVID-19 is a public health crisis and to relinquish their rights to hold the district responsible even if a student's death is "caused by the negligence of carelessness" of school staff.

The waiver states:

The undersigned agrees to release, discharge, hold harmless and indemnify the Hazelwood School District, it's agents, employees, officers, Board of Education members, insurers and others acting on the District's behalf (the Releasees) of and from any and all claims, demands, causes of action and/or legal liabilities for injuries to or death of my child occurring during, or resulting from, or participation in the above-mentioned program or activity and related in any way to COVID-19, even if the cause, damages or injuries are alleged to be the fault of or alleged to be caused by the negligence of carelessness of the Releasees.

Conservative warns of liberal 'bloody rampage' if Trump wins and 'FEMA camps and guillotines' if he loses in November

36 mins ago

July 14, 2020

Writing that "It’s fairly certain that armed conflict is inevitable" the founder of Conservative Firing Line predicted violence from liberals and "Leftists'" no matter how November's election pans out for Donald Trump.

According to freelance journalist Joe Newby, there will be no middle ground if the president wins or loses re-election and conservatives should prepare for a coming "bloody civil war" that will lead to fighting in the streets, if the president hangs on, or retribution against Trump supporters should he lose.

