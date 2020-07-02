The strangeness of having a checkup during a pandemic
It began two weeks ago, my foray into the abnormal new normal of a region reopening from pandemic lockdown.The kid’s dentist was back in business. My boy, too, had been yanked from kindergarten, cut off from classes, friends, and even trips to the supermarket. So, when the dental office opened back up, we slipped him in for a cleaning. In theory, schools are reopening this fall. In theory, they will need evidence that the kids saw a doctor and dentist.His would be the first of several medical meet-ups I’d book as the region entered or moved toward the “green” phase of reopening businesses and …
COVID-19
Stocks rally as vaccine hope, recovery signs offset new lockdowns
Hong Kong (AFP) - Equities rose Thursday following a record lead from Wall Street, with investors cheered by hopes for a vaccine, more positive economic data and further lockdown easing in Europe.The developments helped offset a worrying spike in infections in the United States, which has led to the reimposition of containment measures that could slow recovery in the world's top economy, and warnings of worse to come.Hong Kong led the gains on reopening after a one-day break, despite concerns about a new security law imposed on the city by China that observers said was more draconian than fear... (more…)
United adding 25,000 flights in August despite spikes in COVID-19 cases
CHICAGO — United Airlines plans to fly about three times more routes in August than it did last month as passengers slowly return to the skies, even as the number of new COVID-19 cases across the U.S. rises.Chicago-based United will have about 60% fewer flights on its schedule in August compared with the same month last year. But travelers are slowly coming back, particularly when it comes to domestic flights, said Ankit Gupta, United’s vice president of domestic network planning.The number of people passing through U.S. airport security checkpoints each day topped 600,000 on certain days in l... (more…)