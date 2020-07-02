The Supreme Court just ensured Mueller’s grand jury info will not be released before the election: report
On Thursday, the Supreme Court agreed to take up the Trump administration’s push to block the release of confidential grand jury information from former special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation to the House of Representatives.
According to court watcher Greg Stohr, the decision to hear the case — which will take months to be litigated — virtually ensures that this information will stay under seal until after the November election, even if the Court ultimately rules in favor of the House.
BREAKING: Supreme Court agrees to hear Trump administration bid to keep seal on confidential materials from the Mueller investigation. That all but ensures Democrats and the public won't see them before the election.
— Greg Stohr (@GregStohr) July 2, 2020