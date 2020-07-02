Quantcast
The Supreme Court just ensured Mueller’s grand jury info will not be released before the election: report

Published

1 min ago

on

On Thursday, the Supreme Court agreed to take up the Trump administration’s push to block the release of confidential grand jury information from former special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation to the House of Representatives.

According to court watcher Greg Stohr, the decision to hear the case — which will take months to be litigated — virtually ensures that this information will stay under seal until after the November election, even if the Court ultimately rules in favor of the House.

Here’s why anti-Trump conservatives could continue to haunt the GOP long after Trump is gone: analysis

Published

25 mins ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

The Trump era has produced bedfellows in American politics that just ten years ago would have been unthinkable.

Once-reliable conservative Republican thinkers and strategists like George Conway, Rick Wilson, Charlie Sykes, David Jolly, Max Boot, Bill Kristol, Jennifer Rubin, Steve Schmidt, and Joe Walsh — many of whom spent years railing against Democrats, working on Republican campaigns, or serving in office as elected Republicans — have become fierce critics of President Donald Trump's administration. Some have gone further, condemning the Republican Party altogether, and have launched campaigns like The Lincoln Project to thwart the GOP in 2020.

Longtime Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell arrested: report

Published

28 mins ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

Ghislaine Maxwell, a longtime associate of late accused billionaire sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, has reportedly been arrested.

Sources tell NBC New York that Maxwell was arrested by FBI officials on charges related to her relationship with Epstein and is "expected to appear in a federal court later today."

Maxwell has been accused in civil lawsuits of assisting Epstein in trafficking underage girls. In a 2015 defamation lawsuit, former alleged Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre claimed that Maxwell and Epstein groomed her and several other teenage girls to have sex with rich and powerful men.

Racist couple hunts down Black hotel clerk and beat her up over hot water complaints

Published

35 mins ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

A Connecticut hotel clerk says she suffered a concussion after she was attacked twice by a couple of guests shouting racial slurs in a dispute over their room.

Chrystal Caldwell was working at the Mystic Quality Inn on Friday morning when a man from New York called the front desk to complain that his hot water wasn't working, reported the Westerly Sun.

The 59-year-old Caldwell, who's worked as a desk clerk at the hotel for seven years, offered to have the issue repaired or, if the couple preferred, they could move into another room -- and the man instead became angry, called her an "old monkey," and threatened to "kick [her] ass."

