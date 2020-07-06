Quantcast
‘The swamp is alive and well’: Trump-connected lobbyists have raked in $10 billion in Covid-19 aid for corporate clients

Published

1 min ago

on

In yet another sign that the “swamp is alive and well in Washington, D.C.” despite President Donald Trump’s repeated promises to drain it, consumer advocacy group Public Citizen released a new report Monday morning identifying at least 40 Trump-connected lobbyists who have raked in over $10 billion in federal Covid-19 relief for their corporate clients since the pandemic began.

The dozens of lobbyists with ties to Trump through his campaigns, his administration, and/or his transition team “collectively have represented at least 150 clients on Covid matters,” Public Citizen notes in its new report titled “COVID Lobbying Palooza” (pdf). Those clients include such corporate behemoths as Pfizer, Comcast, McDonald’s, MasterCard, and American Airlines.

“The crisis offered an especially lucrative opportunity for those lobbyists who enjoy close ties to President Donald Trump and his administration—and they seized it,” reads the report, which briefly profiles all 40 of the lobbiysts and details some of their activities. “They have reported lobbying to obtain special industry carveouts for aid, government approval of their clients’ products and, most commonly, Covid-related aid across a myriad of programs.”

Public Citizen found that 27 clients of Trump-connected lobbyists have secured $10.5 billion in taxpayer coronavirus aid—a sum that is likely an underestimate because it does not include data from the $650 billion Paycheck Protection Program, which the White House has worked to keep under wraps.

The $10.5 billion total, according to Public Citizen “consists of $6.3 billion in grants, $4.2 billion in loans, and $67 million worth of support in the form of corporate bond purchases by the Federal Reserve.”

Five of the lobbyists identified by Public Citizen—including former Transportation Department official Geoffrey Burr and former Treasury adviser Jordan Stoick—”may have violated a Trump executive order that restricts lobbying activities by former officials,” the group said.

“In many cases, the forms indicate that the former officials’ agencies were directly lobbied,” the report reads.

Craig Holman, a registered lobbyist for Public Citizen and a campaign finance expert, told the Associated Press that the group is planning to file ethics complaints with the White House over the apparent violations.

“There does not appear to be anyone who is enforcing the executive order,” said Holman. The report says an investigation into the activity is warranted.

Arguing that sweeping reforms will be necessary to prevent such profiteering in the future, Public Citizen said “few scenarios would better embody most people’s image of the Washington ‘swamp’ than dozens of hired-gun lobbyists cashing in on their government connections during a public health emergency.”

“In the short term, the government, of course, should do everything it possibly can to offer the public an unobstructed window into the details of where the trillions in public dollars are going,” the group said. “In the long term, future administrations and the Congress should embrace systemic reforms to sever the conflicts of interest that incentivize government officials to favor the wealthy and well-connected over the constituents whom they are hired to serve.”


Trump attacks NASCAR for banning Confederate flag — and demands Bubba Wallace apologize for supposed noose ‘hoax’

Published

16 mins ago

on

July 6, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Monday attacked NASCAR for banning displays of Confederate flags on its vehicles, and then demanded that driver Bubba Wallace apologize for being upset about what appeared to be a noose placed in his garage.

"Has Bubba Wallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX?" the president wrote on Twitter. "That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER!"

The FBI last month determined that the noose found in Wallace's garage was actually a garage door pull that was not placed there as part of a deliberate attempt at racial intimidation.

2020 Election

Republicans are ‘clutching their pearls’ watching Trump unfurl his new strategy: MSNBC’s Willie Geist

Published

22 mins ago

on

July 6, 2020

By

On Monday's "Morning Joe," an extended rant about Donald Trump's divisive 4th of July weekend speeches by contributor John Heilemann led co-host Willie Geist to point out that the president ramping up of racist rhetoric has some GOP lawmakers fearful about the position he is putting them in.

Regarding the two speeches -- one at Mt. Rushmore and one at the White House -- Heilemann said that the president is misreading the mood of the country.

"Willie, the president's racism has been clear for a very long time, clear to New Yorkers who remember as far back as Central Park Five and anybody that paid attention to him throughout the administration," the political analyst explained. 'The list of his racist views and sympathies and expressions, the way he courted white nationalists, white grievance, white supremacy and espoused the values of white supremacy have been a hallmark of his career before politics -- none of that is surprising."

‘Sheer lunacy’: Trump rushed to reopen America — and now COVID is closing in on him

Published

39 mins ago

on

July 6, 2020

By

Donald Trump said last Thursday’s jobs report, which showed an uptick in June, proves the economy is “roaring back”.

Rubbish. The Labor Department gathered the data during the week of June 12, when America was reporting 25,000 new cases of Covid-19 per day. By the time the report was issued last week, that figure was 55,000.

