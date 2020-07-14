The View ends in shouting match after Meghan McCain comes out in support of Fox News’ Tucker Carlson

The women of “The View” broke out into an intense debate as they discussed Fox News’ Tucker Carlson and his aide that was recently outed for a series of racist online stories.

Conservative co-host Meghan McCain said that she abhors “cancel culture” and argued that at one time or another everyone on “The View” has been the victim of a “cancel culture” attack.

“When we’re thinking about cancel culture it makes me sad there seems to be — we’re in a moment in time where there’s not a place for people to come together and have civil debates,” said McCain. “I worry about that time when we’re all going to be siloed in our corners. I like debating with you guys.”

“Debating is great,” said Whoopi Goldberg. “What you want to stay away from is you want to get away from the racist aspect of it. The racist aspect of it is thrown out there to keep you from making your points.”

“Well, I don’t think there’s any racist aspect of having to do with this show,” said McCain, but Goldberg explained she was talking about Tucker Carlson’s racism.

“The writer is known for his racist writings. I don’t want to hear that when I want to go listen to Tucker Carlson talk about what’s wrong with the left,” said Goldberg. “I don’t want to hear about it being challenging to me as a person of color because you don’t like my color. Tell me what you don’t like about my politics. Leave my color out of it. That’s what I want Tucker Carlson to do. When he doesn’t — there’s plenty to show he’s one that has spoken the words almost directly as this boy has written them, I have a problem with that.”

McCain demanded to know if Carlson should be held accountable for the actions of his writer, but co-host Sunny Hostin explained that it should be about Carlson’s own racism. She Hostin explained that it isn’t about “cancel culture,” it’s about holding people accountable for their behavior. Carlson, she said, is now going off on a “long-planned vacation,” amid the controversy.

“Tucker Carlson has a long history of making racially insensitive comments, of making culturally insensitive comments,” Hostin explained. “He said white supremacy was a hoax. He said that Black Lives Matter wasn’t about Black lives at all. He also has a history of making these kinds of comments. I think what was most surprising to me is that he sort of tried to change the narrative and said that people were thumping their chests in glee over the destruction of a man. Well, what about accountability? What about responsibility? You know, this is a person who took it upon himself — Blake Neff — to make these horrific vile comments. I urge our viewers to look them up. They’re so horrific and vile. He chose to do that himself. These are long-standing comments over years. The fact that his career was destroyed is of his own doing. The fact that he is now being held accountable for it, again, is his own doing. For Tucker Carlson to try to blame-shift here I think is really despicable. I wonder about this long-planned vacation. He seems to take a lot of long-planned vacations when it gets hot in the kitchen for Tucker Carlson.”

She went on to say that Carlson has been held accountable with a forced vacation and advertisers pulling out of his show.

See the full debate below: