The View laughs at Trump for lying about being invited to throw Yankee’s pitch: ‘He was jealous of Fauci’

Published

1 min ago

on

When it was announced that Dr. Anthony Fauci was going to pitch the first ball at the Washington Nationals’ home opener, President Donald Trump announced the Yankees had invited him. It was news to the Yankees though, who made no such invitation.

All “The View” co-hosts could do is laugh.

“For a minute ‘you-know-who’ looked like he was finally actually acknowledging that there was a pandemic until he spent last night retweeting false claims about a cure, that masks are a hoax and that the trashing Dr. Fauci thing was okay,” Whoopi Goldberg introduced the segment. “So, why can’t he get himself together, Joy? What is it? What is happening?”

Co-host Joy Behar said that for a brief moment, Trump tried to tell people to wear a mask and not to go into crowds after he was told his poll numbers were suffering.

“Then he realizes, I think, in the quiet of his room — he has no interest in leading the country,” Behar continued. “He’s only interested in being adored by the country. I think he realizes in his solitude, the only people that still love him are the people in his base. If his base starts to hear him say things like ‘Fauci is right, wear a mask, don’t go out, let’s shut down the country for a couple of weeks like Italy did and solve the problem,’ if they hear that, they’ll think he’s turning on them and they’re the only friends he has! It’s rather sad,” she said.

Co-host Sunny Hostin agreed that Trump’s lie about throwing out the Yankees’ pitch is just another example of the president making things up.

“I think that unfortunately, we have a president that is so — we know he’s a liar,” she said. “He’s so immature that he makes these — he says these untruths, these statements. Then he’s called on them, rightfully so. I think he was probably jealous that Fauci threw out the first pitch for the Nationals and he then responded to it. That’s my guess. Perhaps he thinks, ‘As president, they’re going to ask me to do it.'”

She started laughing, “But they’re not going to ask him to do it. They didn’t ask him to do it.”

Goldberg said that instead of things like throwing out pitches, perhaps Trump should deal with the pandemic, or stop what’s happening in Oregon.

“He could be figuring out how to get more people to listen to the fact that masks are going to help us do better and get this virus under control,” Goldberg continued. “There’s so many things he could be doing. I don’t think I want him pitching anything except a way to get people money that’s going to disappear from their checks if he doesn’t sit down and tell his people to get themselves together. That’s what I want him to do. I want him to do what he said he was going to do. Golf, I don’t know if that should be on the program right now. If you do well and fix stuff, you can go play golf. Until then, keep your behind in Washington. okay?”

See the video below:

