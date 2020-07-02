The View’s Meghan McCain tells GOP to get it together because ‘people are starting to jump ship’ amid Trump’s bungling

President Donald Trump revealed during a Fox Business interview Wednesday that he does agree that people should wear masks. It’s a thought that he has rejected for the past six months of the spread of COVID-19, the co-hosts of “The View” noted on Thursday morning.

But it was conservative host Meghan McCain who claimed that the train is leaving the station and Republicans better get on it and stop hiding from reporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Co-host Sunny Hostin said that even Republican Rep. Liz Cheney (WI) promoted wearing masks. It has become political among Fox News viewers and conservatives to wear a mask.

“I think the point that Sunny was making is really important because she’s right, there are a ton of Republican leaders, including you see pictures of Liz Cheney posting pictures of her dad Dick Cheney saying, real men wear masks,” said McCain. “You’re right. The hosts have really changed their tune. Sean Hannity said you should be wearing a mask out, and I think as goes Fox News, as goes the president, but what’s also interesting in some of these tea leaves.”

She explained that Fox News host Tucker Carlson seems to be flipping on Trump, which is a huge problem for the president because Carlson is the highest-rated cable news shows in the country.

“He’s really turning on the president and basically apologized for saying, Republicans that we’ve voted in office are abandoning you,” McCain said about Carlson. “They’re not protecting you, and he’s talking about social unrest and the statues, but also the response to the coronavirus, and it’s fascinating to see in realtime this sort of shift away from President Trump. I do think [it] could signal that either Republicans think he’s going to lose, or are so disgusted with his response to not only the coronavirus, but a lot of the other issues going on because we have seen a lot of silence on Capitol Hill and from the White House in ways that have quite frankly been shocking to me.”

She went on to trash Republicans, saying that she expects more and better from them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t vote Republicans into office to be silent and frankly flat-footed in the face of all this,” said McCain. “There’s a problem in the Republican Party when Tucker Carlson is who we’re looking to. He’s not an elected official. He’s a powerful TV host, but we have serious problems in the Republican Party right now, and as Sunny noted, people are starting to jump ship, and it’s the fact that coronavirus is not getting under control in the way that other countries have.”

McCain also noted that it’s clear people don’t trust Trump’s government because gun sales have increased to the record levels, which she said is a clear indication that people are growing more and more afraid and no officials are coming to help.

Watch below: