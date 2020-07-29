Quantcast
The Washington Post editorial board thinks the GOP is shoving the economy off a cliff

18 mins ago

In an op-ed published at The Washington Post this Wednesday, the paper’s Editorial Board slammed Republicans and the White House for not being able to to meet the needs to the American people struggling from the fallout of the coronavirus economy.

The Board writes that the GOP’s proposal to lower the monthly payment to Americans to $200 along with a 70 percent wage replacement as opposed to the Democrats wanting the $600 per week to continue unchanged through the end of this year, likely won’t be resolved when the deadline hits this Friday.

“The best approach would be to shoot for a higher level of wage replacement than the GOP has proposed, while still reducing the percentage of workers receiving more in unemployment than they could by working,” the Board writes. “To that end, it may make sense to create a trigger mechanism to reduce supplemental benefits as unemployment shrinks. Major investments in technology are also urgent, so state agencies can at last do the calculations necessary to optimize benefit levels.”

Read the full op-ed over at The Washington Post.


WATCH: House leader accidentally calls Louie Gohmert ‘Congressman COVID’

2 mins ago

July 29, 2020

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) got a little tongue-tied before the press when asked about Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX).

Gohmert has refused to wear a mask and mocked his staff if they dare to do so. So, the internet responded by calling him #CongressmanCOVID. When McCarthy turned to mention Congressman Gohmert, he inadvertently said Congressman COVID.

Doctor says ‘pathetic’ Trump is either suffering from ‘incurable madness’ or he’s intentionally trying to manipulate Americans

33 mins ago

July 29, 2020

An MSNBC panel couldn't help but note how "pathetic" President Donald Trump is demanding that he be popular and as well-liked as Dr. Anthony Fauci is in his daily press conference Tuesday.

Responding to it on her Wednesday show, Wallace showed a clip of Trump whining, "woe is me."

"As the mother of an 8-year-old, this is conduct reprehensible in small children," she said after showing the clip. "And it is so unbecoming of our country's leader. I don't even know what to say about it, but the idea that he can't wrap his brain around the fact that Fauci has public support because Fauci is viewed as being motivated by the public good is the piece that I feel endangers all of us."

