The Washington Post editorial board thinks the GOP is shoving the economy off a cliff

In an op-ed published at The Washington Post this Wednesday, the paper’s Editorial Board slammed Republicans and the White House for not being able to to meet the needs to the American people struggling from the fallout of the coronavirus economy.

The Board writes that the GOP’s proposal to lower the monthly payment to Americans to $200 along with a 70 percent wage replacement as opposed to the Democrats wanting the $600 per week to continue unchanged through the end of this year, likely won’t be resolved when the deadline hits this Friday.

“The best approach would be to shoot for a higher level of wage replacement than the GOP has proposed, while still reducing the percentage of workers receiving more in unemployment than they could by working,” the Board writes. “To that end, it may make sense to create a trigger mechanism to reduce supplemental benefits as unemployment shrinks. Major investments in technology are also urgent, so state agencies can at last do the calculations necessary to optimize benefit levels.”

