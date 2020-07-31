‘They understand the danger!’ Carl Bernstein demands GOP intervene to end Trump’s ‘incompetence’

Famed Watergate reporter Carl Bernstein on Friday delivered an impassioned plea on CNN for Republicans to put their feet down and end President Donald Trump’s threats to American democracy.

While discussing the president’s decision to float delaying the 2020 election, Bernstein made the argument that Trump has proven himself to be more “dangerous” than former President Richard Nixon.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t think there’s any question about Richard Nixon’s competence,” he said. “He understood history. Watergate was a terrible abuse of power, the likes of which we had never seen up until that time. This is a totally different situation: We have a president of the United States now who demonstrably is not capable or stable enough.”

Bernstein then said that Republican lawmakers know about the threat Trump poses, and he demanded they do more than make milquetoast statements of disapproval.

“They understand the danger of this president,” he said. “And it’s damn past time that some of them step up and say we have to save the republic… those close to the president know about him and have expressed to reporters and to the public about his incompetence, ignorance, and danger.”

Watch the video below.