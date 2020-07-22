Quantcast
‘They want us to go in’: Trump falsely claims Democratic mayors want federal agents ‘in their own way’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump claimed that mayors of large cities “want us to go in” their cities with soldiers to arrest people without cause. He then said a few moments later that the mayors should want the troops to come in but “they don’t want us in.”

He attacked the Democratic mayors of the cities, saying that crime is too high and thus he must send in soldiers for what some is calling the perfect example of a “false flag” attack.

“You have radical left Democrats running cities like Chicago and so many others that we just had a news conference,” Trump said. “Unfortunately, that’s the way it is. That’s the facts. When you look at Chicago and you look at the job, Mayor Lightfoot sent me a letter yesterday. And I think in their own way, they want us to go in. There will be a time they’ll want us to go in full blast. Right now we’re sending people in to help. We’re arresting a lot of people that have been very bad. As you say, I think we’ve done some amazing things. And I think you will see that if you compare our statistics to other countries. If you look at death rates — if you look into the future. You will see some very, very impressive numbers for the united states.”

Evidence has shown that the protests weren’t part of the huge spike in cases.
See the bizarre statements below:


