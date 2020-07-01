‘They will not break our ranks’: Armed camo-clad group moves in on Black Lives Matter protesters in Utah

On Wednesday, a group of Black Lives Matter protesters marched in Provo, Utah for police accountability — and counterprotesters followed them, many dressed in Army-style camouflage fatigues and toting guns.

Images of the group were captured by local sportswriter Sean Walker.

I’m in Provo, where a group of dozens of protesters are marching towards a protest for racial equality in downtown area. Several are dressed in camo, with gun-like objects that have “live ammo” taped to the barrels. “They will not break our ranks,” one citizen told group. pic.twitter.com/7lkU6tQlYL — Sean Walker (@ActuallyDSW) July 2, 2020

The two sides have met in front of the Provo police station. Groups are standing on opposite corners. No contact or meeting so far. #provoprotest pic.twitter.com/5UjkX5701i — Sean Walker (@ActuallyDSW) July 2, 2020

So Provo…..tell me which group showed up for a riot. Tell me which group is threatening violence in this video. pic.twitter.com/wu2wFnYjnj — Amanda Jacobsmeyer (@JacobsmeyerAJ) July 2, 2020