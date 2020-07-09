Quantcast
‘They’re all laughing at you’: Trump mocked after both of his SCOTUS picks rule against him on taxes

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump faced a stinging defeat on Thursday after the United States Supreme Court ruled that he cannot block a subpoena for his financial records from New York County District Attorney Cy Vance.

What made the decision particularly notable was the fact that both of President Trump’s picks for the Supreme Court — Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh — ruled against him in the case.

Given that Trump has made his nominations of SCOTUS justices a cornerstone of his 2020 reelection campaign, many Twitter users pounced on the news to mock the president’s loss at the hands of his own Supreme Court picks.

Check out some reactions below.

Rapper fatally shot while ‘walking away’ by California security guard after dispute over face mask

Published

3 mins ago

on

July 9, 2020

By

A California security guard is facing murder charges after allegedly shooting a 1990s-era rapper while "walking away" after a dispute over face masks.

CNN reported that 50-year-old Jerry Lewis was killed by Umeir Corniche Hawkins at a market in Southern California on July 5.

A dispute occurred between the two men because Lewis was reportedly not wearing a mask.

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Hawkins shot Lewis in the back as he walked away after the two had multiple encounters over the face mask.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Supreme Court stuns experts with 7-2 ruling in Trump tax case

Published

27 mins ago

on

July 9, 2020

By

In a 7-2 decision that surprised many court observers, the Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that President Donald Trump cannot block a subpoena from the Manhattan district attorney seeking his tax returns.

Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, who were nominated by Trump, both joined the majority in ruling against the president.

"Two hundred years ago, a great jurist of our Court established that no citizen, not even the President, is categorically above the common duty to produce evidence when called upon in a criminal proceeding. We reaffirm that principle," Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the decision.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP has all but given up on containment — instead they’re feeding Americans to the ‘coronavirus meatgrinder’: op-ed

Published

34 mins ago

on

July 9, 2020

By

Writing in The Week this Thursday, Ryan Cooper says that as the coronavirus continues to spike across the country, Republicans have essentially abandoned efforts to stem the spread. "Instead they are feeding the American people into the coronavirus meatgrinder," he writes.

GOP Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is focused on protecting companies from liability if they infect their employees or customers, while President Trump threatens to cut off funding from schools that don't open in the fall.

"For months now Republicans have been positing a tradeoff between pandemic containment and the economy, as if we just cancel the lockdowns then everything can go back to normal," Cooper writes. "What they stubbornly refuse to understand is that the virus is the problem. As we are seeing, even in this benighted country a critical mass of people will not go about their normal activities if they are afraid of catching a dangerous disease. Similarly, Sweden did not officially lock down, and as a result it has suffered six-12 times as many deaths as its Scandinavian neighbors — yet its economy took just as bad a hit as theirs. Now that Norway, Denmark, and Finland have contained the virus and are reopening safely but many Swedes are still staying home, the economic damage will be even worse in relative terms."

Continue Reading
 
 
