‘They’re all laughing at you’: Trump mocked after both of his SCOTUS picks rule against him on taxes

President Donald Trump faced a stinging defeat on Thursday after the United States Supreme Court ruled that he cannot block a subpoena for his financial records from New York County District Attorney Cy Vance.

What made the decision particularly notable was the fact that both of President Trump’s picks for the Supreme Court — Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh — ruled against him in the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Given that Trump has made his nominations of SCOTUS justices a cornerstone of his 2020 reelection campaign, many Twitter users pounced on the news to mock the president’s loss at the hands of his own Supreme Court picks.

Check out some reactions below.

they're all laughing at you @realDonaldTrump — Oliver Willis (@owillis) July 9, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Needless to say, Donald Trump is going to fight a lot harder against releasing his taxes than he has against COVID-19.#TrumpTaxes — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) July 9, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Guys, both KAVANAUGH AND GORSUCH concurred that New York can get Trump's taxes. Trump's two handpicked justices ruled against him. WOW. You know that is infuriating him.#SCOTUS #TrumpTaxes — Red (@Redpainter1) July 9, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

All in all, it’s a straightforward application of Jones v. Clinton, and it’s a huge loss for Trump. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) July 9, 2020

When both “your” judges vote against you @realDonaldTrump 🤣🤣🤣 — Nia Bloom (@NiaBloom6) July 9, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's legal claims failed, 7-2. The NY case will go back to the trial court, and Trump can try other arguments, but his claims before SCOTUS flopped. He only got 2 votes. — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) July 9, 2020

I'm guessing trump wants a refund on Kavanaugh and Gorsuch, who both voted against him. 😂 — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) July 9, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Am I reading this right? Freaking KAVANAUGH went against Trump?!?!? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/kLuCpUOpaM — Greg Olear (@gregolear) July 9, 2020