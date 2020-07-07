‘This is scathing’: CNN hosts floored by Mary Trump’s description of the president’s lies, failures and ‘daddy issues’

During a segment on CNN this Tuesday, anchors Brian Stelter and Kate Bolduan discussed the new tell-all book written by Donald Trump’s niece, Mary Trump. According to Stelter, the book is “essentially an anti-Trump campaign book.”
“Joe Biden couldn’t have written a more effective book against the President of the United States,” Stelter said, marveling that the book is “coming from inside the family.”
ADVERTISEMENT
Stelter went on to read excerpts from the book, detailing Trump’s “cruelty” which is a means to distract from the “true extent of his failures.”
Bolduan commented on the fact that such a “scathing” account of the Trump family’s history is coming from his “own family.”
“It’s sad,” Stelter interjected, reading from the book about Trump being the same little boy who was terrified of being seen as “inadequate” by his father.
Watch the video below:
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
During a segment on CNN this Tuesday, anchors Brian Stelter and Kate Bolduan discussed the new tell-all book written by Donald Trump's niece, Mary Trump. According to Stelter, the book is "essentially an anti-Trump campaign book."
"Joe Biden couldn't have written a more effective book against the President of the United States," Stelter said, marveling that the book is "coming from inside the family."
Mary Trump, the niece of President Donald Trump, will deliver a devastating psychological analysis of the president and his family in a new book set to be published next week.
The Washington Post has obtained a copy of the book -- which is titled "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man" -- and it paints a frightening portrait of how the president was groomed by his father to be ruthless and unsympathetic toward other people.