Quantcast
Connect with us

This key detail from Rachel Maddow’s interview with Mary Trump could have ‘enormous significance’

Published

2 hours ago

on

MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” on Thursday broadcast an interview with Mary Trump, the president’s niece who just published a blockbuster tell-all book.

“By the time that The Times story came out, did you know what they had?” Maddow asked. “Did you know that — sort of the explosiveness of the alleged misdeeds that they were going to uncover thanks to what you gave them?”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I had no idea,” she replied.

“It wasn’t just that people in my family did these things that they shouldn’t have done, but these were my aunts and uncles who also happened to be my trustees and clearly I didn’t benefit from the role that they were supposed to play in protecting my financial interests when I was younger,” she explained.

Asha Rangappa, a former FBI special agent who is a CNN analyst, said that part of the interview could have “enormous significance.”

Here is the thread Rangappa posted explaining why she identified the interaction as an important:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

RNC going to extra expense in Jacksonville to cater to ‘toddler’ Trump and it still won’t please the ‘man-child’: Morning Joe guest

Published

2 mins ago

on

July 17, 2020

By

During an MSNBC "Morning Joe' segment on the upcoming Republican National Convention in Jacksonville. Political analysts Elise Jordan explained that the Republican Party is being forced to "cater to the whims" of Donald Trump as if he were angry "toddler" while at the same time trying to protect attendees from COVID-19 exposure.

As host Mika Brezinski noted, the RNC has now scrambling and instituting measures in Florida to slow the possible spread of the deadly coronavirus -- including new rules limiting the number guests allowed -- instead of canceling the event that had been moved from North Carolina.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘He’s a coward’: MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch predicts Trump will quit to avoid ‘stunning loss’ to Biden

Published

11 mins ago

on

July 17, 2020

By

MSNBC's Donny Deutsch believes President Donald Trump will quit the presidential race rather than suffer an ignominious defeat, but "Morning Joe" co-host thinks he'll stay in and crank up the crazy.

Deutsch, who's known Trump for years, said the president had no accomplishments to run on, and his slogans sounded empty in the face of a devastating pandemic and economic wreckage.

"What can the president do at this point?" Deutsch said. "I go back to 2016. Basically he sloganed his way into the White House -- 'build a wall, ban the Muslims, lock her up, make America great again' -- you can't slogan your way out of it. We'll have 220,000 deaths to COVID come November. You have 50 million people unemployed, a decimation of race relations. You can't slogan your way out of that."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

This key detail from Rachel Maddow’s interview with Mary Trump could have ‘enormous significance’

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 17, 2020

By

MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show" on Thursday broadcast an interview with Mary Trump, the president's niece who just published a blockbuster tell-all book.

"By the time that The Times story came out, did you know what they had?" Maddow asked. "Did you know that -- sort of the explosiveness of the alleged misdeeds that they were going to uncover thanks to what you gave them?"

"I had no idea," she replied.

"It wasn't just that people in my family did these things that they shouldn't have done, but these were my aunts and uncles who also happened to be my trustees and clearly I didn't benefit from the role that they were supposed to play in protecting my financial interests when I was younger," she explained.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image