Quantcast
Connect with us

Thousands of Americans contract COVID each day — but Trump is focused on poll numbers: analysis

Published

3 mins ago

on

In an analysis for CNN this Wednesday, Stephen Collinson writes that President Trump has shown himself to be “so unequal to a tragic national emergency.”

“Hundreds of Americans are dying daily and tens of thousands are getting infected from a once-in-a-century virus,” Collinson writes. “States and cities are closing down again, threatening to trigger a ruinous new economic slump. Doctors and nurses lack sufficient protective gear as they battle the deadly pathogen. And with testing swamped by waves of disease, one top official is warning of the ‘the most difficult time’ ever for US public health this winter.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But the pandemic doesn’t seem to be at the forefront of Trump’s mind, according to Collinson. Instead, Trump wants to talk about election polls and his long-promised border wall.

“What is needed from Trump and his administration is a plan to tackle the most relentless national challenge since World War II, consoling words to memorialize the 136,000 Americans who are already dead and the thousands destined to follow, and the rhetoric to summon the will to triumph over this invisible enemy,” he writes.

Read the full analysis over at CNN.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Thousands of Americans contract COVID each day — but Trump is focused on poll numbers: analysis

Published

2 mins ago

on

July 15, 2020

By

In an analysis for CNN this Wednesday, Stephen Collinson writes that President Trump has shown himself to be "so unequal to a tragic national emergency."

"Hundreds of Americans are dying daily and tens of thousands are getting infected from a once-in-a-century virus," Collinson writes. "States and cities are closing down again, threatening to trigger a ruinous new economic slump. Doctors and nurses lack sufficient protective gear as they battle the deadly pathogen. And with testing swamped by waves of disease, one top official is warning of the 'the most difficult time' ever for US public health this winter."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The Republicans who sold their souls to Trump are about to have to pay up: Conservative columnist

Published

27 mins ago

on

July 15, 2020

By

Conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin predicted that the GOP officials who sold their soul to President Donald Trump are about to be forced to pay up.

Writing in the Washington Post Wednesday Rubin noted that everyone except Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) has been unwilling to stand up to Trump, which could spell disaster for anyone below the president on the GOP ticket.

"The House Republicans who mouthed Russian propaganda in his defense and the horde of right-wing pundits and media figures who both financially sustain and humiliate themselves with never-ending rationalizations for a president who struggles to complete a sentence, let alone think through complex policy matters," wrote Rubin.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ana Navarro rips Ivanka Trump’s Latin food stunt: ‘Dressing in white silk to cook a can of black beans’

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 15, 2020

By

CNN contributor Ana Navarro on Wednesday blasted Ivanka Trump for allegedly breaking laws by using her position at the White House to endorse Goya, a maker of Latin foods whose CEO has expressed support for President Donald Trump.

Watchdogs have accused the president's daughter of violating guidelines from the Office of Government Ethics after she promoted the brand on Twitter.

"Here is the problem," Navarro explained during an appearance on CNN. "I believe the CEO of Goya has the right to express his political preference. I believe the Latino consumers, the people who consume beans have all the right to express themselves by boycotting, by supporting or not supporting -- except if you are a senior adviser at the White House, except if you are a member of the administration."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image