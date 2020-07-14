Thousands protest in Jerusalem against Netanyahu
Thousands of Israelis protested Tuesday in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem, demanding his resignation as the government comes under fire over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Some placards carried by demonstrators read “Netanyahu’s corruption makes us sick” and “Netanyahu, resign”.
One protest organiser, reserve General Amir Haskel, urged the crowd gathered on July 14, the “231st anniversary of the French revolution” to “demand liberty, equality and fraternity”.
Police were out in force for the demonstration.
Many protesters wore masks but did not maintain social distancing.
“The most deadly virus is not COVID-19, but corruption,” protester Laurent Cige, who came from Tel Aviv to take part, told AFP.
Netanyahu was indicted in January for bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three cases.
Netanyahu, who in May forged a new unity government after more than a year of political turmoil, insists the charges were trumped up to drive him from office.
The next trial date at Jerusalem district court is set for July 19.
Under Israeli law, a sitting prime minister is only required to resign if convicted of a criminal offence with all appeals exhausted, which in Netanyahu’s case could take several years.
Protesters criticised Israel’s handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic, as the health ministry announced more than 1,400 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours.
Israel had won praise for its early response to the outbreak, but the government has come under criticism amid a resurgence in cases after lockdown measures were lifted.
Thousands also protested in Tel Aviv on Saturday to voice frustration at Netanyahu and his economic policies.
Israel, a country of some nine million people, has recorded more than 41,200 coronavirus cases, including 368 deaths.
The government lifted some restrictions at the end of May, but announced new ones last week, including closing bars, nightclubs and gyms.
Israel’s unemployment has jumped from 3.4 percent in February to 27 percent in April, before falling slightly in May to 23.5 percent.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Louisiana’s COVID-19-enabling attorney general gets tested for coronavirus before meeting Pence, tests positive
Vice President Mike Pence traveled to Louisiana Tuesday to meet with Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards and the state’s two Republican Senators to share his message about the importance of opening all schools in the fall. Not on the tarmac in Baton Rouge when Air Force Two landed at 11:13 AM was the Bayou State’s Tea Party Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry, who tested positive for coronavirus before he was slated to greet the vice president.
“Out of an overabundance of caution with the Vice President coming to our state, I was tested for Cornavirus,” Landry told the state’s Dept. of Justice employees via email, Louisiana’s The Advocate reports. “Though experiencing no symptoms, I tested positive for COVID-19.”
Breaking Banner
Trump keeps trying to turn the page on coronavirus — but even his allies won’t let him move on
President Donald Trump desperately wants to turn the page on the coronavirus pandemic that's killed more than 138,000 in the U.S. and threatens to sink his re-election -- but even his staunchest allies won't let him move on.
A growing number of Trump's reliable allies are undermining White House talking points on the deadly pandemic that's rapidly spreading across the South and West, and Republicans are joining the calls for more testing and other measures the president opposes, reported Politico.
Breaking Banner
Marco Rubio is advocating gatherings of no more than 10 people just ahead of GOP convention in Florida
The Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, Florida is a little over one month away, and one of Florida's GOP senators seems to support canceling.
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) launched a "coronavirus" section of his official U.S. Senate account where he advocated people wearing masks, staying socially distant, and people gathering in groups of no more than 10.
"Practice social distancing. Avoid gatherings of 10 or more people, and steer clear of bars, restaurants, and other areas where large numbers of people congregate," his site says.